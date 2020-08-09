In their own words: State House 13

Cathy Connolly (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have had the pleasure of serving the constituents of House District 13 for the past 11 years. I have been their voice for attention to the needs of the people of the state and the values of fairness, equity and justice. I advocate and will continue to advocate for polices that address quality, affordable health care; high quality education; and attention to civil rights and liberties.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
With the decrease in revenues from oil, gas, coal and other extractive commodities, we must make the hard decisions to increase revenues from other sources, such as sales tax, property tax, or income taxes. New business must be taxed fairly. At the center of any of our decisions to revise our taxation structures, must be the people of the state. It’s through investment in our people, that we will grow.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
We can increase and modify training of our law enforcement personnel and we can ban police actions such as choke holds. We can change the culture of policing by rewarding intervention when officers witness misconduct by other law enforcement officers. We can remove qualified immunity for bad actions. Equally as important is bolstering mental health services and service providers to respond to situations before and as they escalate to avoid the need for police intervention.
Marc Homer (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I grew up in Laramie and care deeply about Wyoming. I will work cooperatively to pass legislation to provide opportunity, protect the environment, improve social services, health care and education, and protect the rights of all people. I will find commonalities among legislators, breaking down barriers of divisiveness. I am a teacher and have experience advocating for policies to improve the well-being of children as Wyoming Kids Count Director. I earned a Master’s of Public Administration from UW. I love my family, our community, and look forward to leading Wyoming into a new chapter of greater cooperation and prosperity.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
My focus is on helping businesses recover without placing additional burdens and ensuring employees earn a living wage; creating new jobs, protecting funding for education and other vital services. I will support equitable taxation with bipartisan cosigners, because it takes a majority to pass legislation. An I-80 toll, second home tax and marijuana legalization and taxation are at the top of my list for consideration. I also support grants and loans for stimulating local manufacturing, small businesses, Native American businesses and the arts. I support measures to stimulate growth and revenue in the sustainable energy sector, agriculture and technology.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Restorative justice cuts costs and provides better outcomes than the punitive system. We need to stop locking kids up for minor offenses or probation revocation. Adult offenders also need stronger rehabilitation programs and a pathway to success on the outside. Law enforcement should be more transparent and accountable, and focused on the safety of Wyoming residents. I would begin by supporting mental health co-responder programs and citizen oversight boards. I also would make sure all new hires, including certified officers, are subject to background checks in the hiring process and held accountable for their actions once hired.
