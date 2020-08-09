In their own words: State House 13

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cathy Connolly (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I have had the pleasure of serving the constituents of House District 13 for the past 11 years. I have been their voice for attention to the needs of the people of the state and the values of fairness, equity and justice. I advocate and will continue to advocate for polices that address quality, affordable health care; high quality education; and attention to civil rights and liberties.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

With the decrease in revenues from oil, gas, coal and other extractive commodities, we must make the hard decisions to increase revenues from other sources, such as sales tax, property tax, or income taxes. New business must be taxed fairly. At the center of any of our decisions to revise our taxation structures, must be the people of the state. It’s through investment in our people, that we will grow.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?