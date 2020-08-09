In their own words: State House 14

Gustave Anderson (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
We will have some big challenges to address and decisions to make that will have an impact across multiple industries. I have direct experience working in public and university education, the energy industry, information technology, economic development, healthcare and advanced manufacturing. I have ownership in multiple small local businesses creating jobs in Laramie. I have been, and continue to be, involved in our community in a variety of ways serving on boards and in service organizations. I have spent years working to understand local issues to understand the voice and needs of voters.
My experience in critical industries to Wyoming’s future and my commitment in action and local investment are key differentiators and set me apart from the other candidates.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
As we contend with the coming budget challenges, we will have to identify how to strengthen and diversify funding sources while encouraging economic and small business growth. As the governor has already eluded to, we will see reductions in spending, and we need to do this while maintaining critical services such as infrastructure and education. But the most important and impactful tool we have is getting creative on how we spend, maximizing the efficiency and impact of all funds. Wyoming has grit, we need to use it to find new solutions to ongoing problems.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
First, the best government is that which is closest to the people, so if a city or county in Wyoming believes they need to address institutionalized injustice in their community, it is in their authority to do that. The Wyoming Legislature should not micromanage communities unless there is a call from communities. Second, institutionalized discrimination is not reduced by passing state laws aimed at police. Instead it is the responsibility of each of us, the members of our communities, to educate ourselves and be the change in our community.
Matthew Burkhart (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Effective legislators must possess a broad range of experiences directly connected to the diversity of their constituents. As an electrical engineer, with a graduate degree from the University of Wyoming and experience in industry, consulting and research, my career is focused on developing and managing innovative and effective solutions to challenging problems for public benefit while maintaining the highest level of integrity. I have experience with education through my employment at UW and the insights of my wife, a third generation educator; this enables me to understand how opportunities we provide our students directly benefit Wyoming. I have a passion for public lands and multiple-use recreation while recognizing the importance of private property rights and personal freedoms. My expansive background allows me to effectively serve Wyoming by directly addressing the state’s challenges with a focus on our economy, educational opportunities and recreation. Earning, learning and enjoying should continue to be proud hallmarks of our Wyoming lifestyle.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Wyoming must sustainably grow our economy; cuts alone are not sufficient. State government must be lean and effective, focused on providing essential services. State entities capable of generating revenue must determine the extent of operations possible without general funds. Economic diversification and development of viable career opportunities in energy production, technology, strategic minerals and agriculture is essential to allow future generations to call Wyoming home. Our energy and resource production portfolio needs to be balanced and forward-looking, responsive to the nation’s changing needs. Wyoming must not subsidize the energy needs of other states; we must receive just compensation. Manufacturers and agricultural producers need local access to the entire supply chain and loyal consumers. Leveraging local talent and infrastructure to grow small businesses and attract compatible companies is critical. Tourism and recreation growth should be encouraged while maintaining the Wyoming solitude we enjoy. Residents should acknowledge that funding reductions, a favorable alternative to increased taxes, come with reductions in services. A shared responsibility exists between legislators, residents and Wyoming businesses to develop this diversified economy.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Governments should acknowledge valid citizen concerns and consider unbiased solutions when necessary. As a volunteer firefighter, EMT and search and rescue member, I have worked aside local law enforcement and found deputies and officers to act with integrity and genuine concern for those they serve. We must cultivate good relationships with law enforcement agencies, support training in current best practices and respect the risks taken to keep our communities safe.
Trey Sherwood (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am passionate and hardworking. I believe listening, collaboration and empathy are key leadership skills. I am a Leadership Wyoming graduate with 15 years of experience serving Albany County, supporting small businesses, growing the economy and revitalizing downtown Laramie. When elected, I will use my proven experience to diversify our economy, support job creation, education, affordable healthcare, public lands and cultural amenities as tools to build a resilient Wyoming.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We cannot cut our way out of this budget crisis, nor should we be content to allow our friends and neighbors to suffer through increasingly frequent bust cycles.
Efforts to diversify our economy will be unsuccessful without tax reform that is justified, equitable, balanced, stable and transparent. We must be good stewards of Wyoming’s resources while examining revenue enhancements that move us away from our dependence on minerals.
I support removing exemptions on large corporations, like data centers and manufacturing machinery, which would recoup $22 million each fiscal cycle. If local mom and pops are expected to pay sales tax on their office supplies, we should hold large corporations to the same standard. Small businesses in Wyoming deserve a level playing field as they provide more than half of the state’s payroll and account for the majority of new jobs created.
I am open to a 4% individual and corporate tax on income above $220,000. This would diversify the tax base, while generating $108 million each fiscal year.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
When the topic of police reform or social inequalities is raised at the capitol, policy should be created with a diversity of voices at the table. BIPOC, LGBTQ, peace officers and mental health professionals should lead data-driven discussions focused on transparency, building public trust, ongoing diversity training, de-escalation, community building and the mental health of our vulnerable citizens and officers. Solutions, varying from oversight boards (like Cheyenne’s Police and Community Together civilian review board), to sharing disciplinary records across agencies, to cultural sensitivity training, should be relevant to Wyoming and customizable for our communities, regardless of size.
By listening to the needs of the underrepresented, we become allies in the shared goal of building a culture of civility and collaboration. Wyomingites should feel safe and secure in their communities while contributing to the social and economic fabric of the Equality State.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!