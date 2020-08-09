In their own words: State House 14

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

First, the best government is that which is closest to the people, so if a city or county in Wyoming believes they need to address institutionalized injustice in their community, it is in their authority to do that. The Wyoming Legislature should not micromanage communities unless there is a call from communities. Second, institutionalized discrimination is not reduced by passing state laws aimed at police. Instead it is the responsibility of each of us, the members of our communities, to educate ourselves and be the change in our community.

Matthew Burkhart (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?