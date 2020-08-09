You have permission to edit this article.
In their own words: State House 17
In their own words: State House 17

Chad Banks (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I have a passion for Wyoming! I was born and raised here and want to leave Wyoming better than I found it. I have three daughters who want to make this their home, so it’s very personal for me. I want them to find a successful community and state with plenty of opportunities for them and their children. I want to see Wyoming prosper and grow while maintaining what makes us unique.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

At this point, it would be premature to guess what increases or cuts would be most effective at balancing the budget. However, I can guarantee you I’ll do my best to sharpen my pencil and make sure we do what’s right for the folks of Wyoming. I’m sure we’re all going to feel the pinch but I’d like to work to make that as minimal as possible.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

Wyoming is doing a good job at policing. I’m a fan of government closest to the people and so believe city councils and county commissions would be in the best position to know if their communities need to address police reform. At this time, I don’t see a need for the Wyoming Legislature to be involved.

