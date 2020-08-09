In their own words: State House 18

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

If you are opposed to any new taxes, opposed to any cuts in programs or opposed to pulling money out of savings, you are not going to like the next legislative session. All three are more than likely going to have to happen and everyone is going to feel the pain. I am not sure just where individual program cuts should come from, but I think we should look to the Department of Health to try and eliminate or consolidate services. We keep hearing the Department of Education can probably be cut some and WYDOT will have some differed maintenance.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

Wyoming needs to look at the issue but being in a rural area where exposure to this seems limited, it is a little difficult to get my head around it. I am not sure we face it to the extent other places do and can only assume we really are no different. It is something we need to watch and learn from. If our policies are different than national standards, we will need to bring them in line with those standards.

Scott Heiner (Republican)