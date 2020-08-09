In their own words: State House 18

Tom Crank (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
In the face of the Wyoming’s current economic bust and tax structure failure Wyoming needs experienced leadership. For the past four years I have served as the state representative for Wyoming House District 18 which includes portions Lincoln, Sweetwater, and Uinta counties. Previously I served 6 years as a Lincoln County representative on the Upper Green River Water Basin Joint Power Board. I am a lifetime Wyoming resident, Wyoming public school educated, UW graduate, registered professional civil engineer and land surveyor. I have been in the engineer business in Kemmerer for 38+ years and owned and operated the business for more than 26 years. I have had to find the next job, finance projects and buildings, make payroll, recruit and terminate employees. In those 26 years our company has created good-paying jobs for local people. In my position as a business owner, I have learned to listen to all the issues and not ignore the data that does not fit with a particular outcome.
I would ask citizens to vote for me based on my understanding of issues, my ability to understand information and passion for the lifestyle which is available in our area. I will continue to fight to keep our mining jobs and tax base. I am passionate about our big game herds and keeping our hunting and fishing heritage intact. I will look to the future on how we might bring in new manufacturing jobs which sell products to the world.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
If you are opposed to any new taxes, opposed to any cuts in programs or opposed to pulling money out of savings, you are not going to like the next legislative session. All three are more than likely going to have to happen and everyone is going to feel the pain. I am not sure just where individual program cuts should come from, but I think we should look to the Department of Health to try and eliminate or consolidate services. We keep hearing the Department of Education can probably be cut some and WYDOT will have some differed maintenance.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Wyoming needs to look at the issue but being in a rural area where exposure to this seems limited, it is a little difficult to get my head around it. I am not sure we face it to the extent other places do and can only assume we really are no different. It is something we need to watch and learn from. If our policies are different than national standards, we will need to bring them in line with those standards.
Scott Heiner (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am a conservative Republican that will vote Republican values. I am endorsed by Wyoming Right-For-Life, Wyoming Gun Owners and the NRA, and will fight to keep open access to public (and state) lands in Wyoming. The statement from President Ronald Reagan best describes me — “You can’t be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy.” I have served in many positions of leadership and want to bring back conservative values to our legislature. Wyoming is a wonderful state that I want to preserve for future generations as the preferred place to live, work and raise a family.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
A state government efficiency study was conducted (Alvarez & Marsel efficiency report) which showed Wyoming could continue delivering existing services and programs with savings of over $200 million. Taxes do not have to be increased and programs do not need to be cut if Wyoming would follow those recommendations. When the private sector cannot afford government, then government should take a step back. COVID-19 has impacted the citizens and families of Wyoming, and now is not the time to burden us with additional taxes as families, the private sector and small businesses struggle to make ends meet.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I fully support our law enforcement, military and the 2nd Amendment which allows us to protect our families and our property. Many do not appreciate our military or law enforcement enough as they enter into harm’s way each day to preserve our freedoms and enforce our laws. Because of them, we enjoy the freedoms and comforts of this great country. While I also support the 1st Amendment and the right for peaceful protests, I strongly oppose the destruction and blatant disregard for private property that is currently happening in parts of our country.
