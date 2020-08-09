In their own words: State House 22

Bill Winney (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
The vastness of the budget losses means western Wyoming must have a strong voice. I will provide that voice. I’ve observed our Legislature closely for several years and directly contributed to some legislation in working with legislators. I’ve had experience with major budget reductions during active duty service in the Pentagon acquisition and budget world. The cuts then were huge. One has to look into budgeting from the perspective of how to ensure certain key elements of the state’s structure remain intact. I’ve had to look into the fine print of major Navy programs. This major loss of revenue can be worked through, in part, with a sharp red pencil. Related to this are the many proposals for taxes. I strongly oppose the income tax proposals.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Every part of the state’s programs must be looked at and some parts will be cut. In normal times about 70% of any budget is inflexible. For example heat, lights, fuel for school buses, maintenance and repairs, etc. The next 20% or so is somewhat flexible but important and the remaining percentage can be cut. Governor Gordon has already blow through down to that 70% line. WYDOT will have to reduce in the road construction and repair area, for example. In education, the structure has what I believe to be excessive administrator overhead. This overhead can be reduced while ensuring classroom teachers remain properly funded. If a tax increase proves necessary as seems likely, an increase in sales tax carries the least administrative overhead and is easily reduced in the future.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I have traveled Wyoming extensively and seen law enforcement professionally handle some truly tough situations. I have observed WHP’s Col Haller, county sheriffs and chiefs of police testifying in the Legislature. There is always room for improvement. For example, the WHP started up a professional standards office several years ago. The legislature should always be looking over law enforcement. I do not feel significant reform is required in Wyoming.
