In their own words: State House 22

Bill Winney (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

The vastness of the budget losses means western Wyoming must have a strong voice. I will provide that voice. I’ve observed our Legislature closely for several years and directly contributed to some legislation in working with legislators. I’ve had experience with major budget reductions during active duty service in the Pentagon acquisition and budget world. The cuts then were huge. One has to look into budgeting from the perspective of how to ensure certain key elements of the state’s structure remain intact. I’ve had to look into the fine print of major Navy programs. This major loss of revenue can be worked through, in part, with a sharp red pencil. Related to this are the many proposals for taxes. I strongly oppose the income tax proposals.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?