In their own words: State House 32
In their own words: State House 32

Lynne Huskinson (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am proudly working class, as are many of the constituents I seek to represent. I was a PRB coal miner from 1979 until the Blackjewel layoffs of July 1, 2019. I’ve spent the year since that event researching not just the decline of coal, but the related social, environmental and economic issues facing Wyoming. Honest, and sometimes difficult, discussions with my coworkers, neighbors, friends, family and faith community led me to commit more deeply to public service. I spent a week in Cheyenne, interning with the Wyoming Outdoor Council during the 2020 budget session. I provided comment on a bill that would have provided a million dollars for coal communities. Could have. Seeing coal marketing prevail instead of coal communities convinced me that workers need a voice in the Wyoming legislature. Just transition is the best way forward for Wyoming coal communities. By bringing our community together, by having realistic discussions, I believe I can help my district face the challenges of a changing economy.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

I would start with a business income tax. Many of the businesses in Wyoming are owned by out of state firms. Most of these firms are domiciled in states that have a business tax, so they wind up paying tax on the money they earn in Wyoming to their home state.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

Yes, the Wyoming Legislature needs to address police reform. I support significant police defunding, reallocation to things that actually reduce crime like education, housing and healthcare, and non-punitive restorative justice.

 Lynne Huskinson
