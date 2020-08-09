In their own words: State House 32

Lynne Huskinson (Democrat)

I am proudly working class, as are many of the constituents I seek to represent. I was a PRB coal miner from 1979 until the Blackjewel layoffs of July 1, 2019. I’ve spent the year since that event researching not just the decline of coal, but the related social, environmental and economic issues facing Wyoming. Honest, and sometimes difficult, discussions with my coworkers, neighbors, friends, family and faith community led me to commit more deeply to public service. I spent a week in Cheyenne, interning with the Wyoming Outdoor Council during the 2020 budget session. I provided comment on a bill that would have provided a million dollars for coal communities. Could have. Seeing coal marketing prevail instead of coal communities convinced me that workers need a voice in the Wyoming legislature. Just transition is the best way forward for Wyoming coal communities. By bringing our community together, by having realistic discussions, I believe I can help my district face the challenges of a changing economy.