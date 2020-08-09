In their own words: State House 35

Joe MacGuire (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Serving in the Wyoming Legislature has been the second greatest honor of my life — behind my family. I work hard to represent everyone in my district and the state of Wyoming. I have earned a reputation as a pragmatic leader, listening to all sides of the issue before making a decision.
We need to focus on Wyoming families and Wyoming businesses. Far too often out-of-state interests control the narrative. We are an independent people, and to remain so, we need to control our own destiny. That means local control of business, government and the education of our children.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I support tax cuts for our local mineral producers to help them weather the current downturn.
I support taxing out-of-state corporations that come to Wyoming to reap the benefit of our tax-free status, and ship their tax-free profits back to their home state. Most times, the out-of-state businesses pay income tax to their home state for the income they made in Wyoming. Those out-of-state income taxes are a direct deduction before the company pays their federal income tax. So it makes no difference to the company if they pay the state income tax to their home state or to Wyoming – where they made the money.
We need a reciprocal tax that is equivalent to the state income tax those companies pay in their home state. Just like the tax on a new vehicle, if you go out-of-state to buy a new truck, when you register it in Wyoming, you pay the Wyoming sales tax. If an out-of-state company makes money in Wyoming, we should receive the equivalent of their home state income tax. When our businesses go out of state, we have to pay their state income tax. Fair is fair.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
As a former law enforcement official I know that our Wyoming law enforcement officials are some of the best in the nation. Night and day, they work to keep us safe and preserve our orderly way of life. The one thing that the “reformers” fail to mention is the constant barrage of insulting remarks and accusatory statements that our law enforcement personnel absorb every day. Our law enforcement personnel deserve to be treated with the same respect that we expect for ourselves and our family. Law enforcement is an honorable profession and they should be treated accordingly.
