In their own words: State House 35

Joe MacGuire (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Serving in the Wyoming Legislature has been the second greatest honor of my life — behind my family. I work hard to represent everyone in my district and the state of Wyoming. I have earned a reputation as a pragmatic leader, listening to all sides of the issue before making a decision.

We need to focus on Wyoming families and Wyoming businesses. Far too often out-of-state interests control the narrative. We are an independent people, and to remain so, we need to control our own destiny. That means local control of business, government and the education of our children.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

I support tax cuts for our local mineral producers to help them weather the current downturn.