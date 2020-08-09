In their own words: State House 37

Our state budget is the leanest in America, we have the fewest employees in a decade. Our budget is always balanced and we have zero debt. What we are seeing now is different than anything ever seen in our state’s history. The structural decline of coal, which is devastating to our state, continues to get worse and accounts for most of our revenue problem. Coal’s decline along with the Saudi-Russian price war and COVID-19 are unprecedented. The $1.5 billion is a 2 year/biennial number, 1 billion is general fund and $500M is our schools. Firing every state employee would not solve the deficit. We would have to eliminate mental health treatment, slash colleges, close the medium security prison, the boys and girls schools, state parks, the pioneer home and slash medicaid payments to caretakers of our elderly, disabled, mothers and children as well as fire over 3,000 teachers statewide. If some candidate tells you we can cut our way out of this...he/she doesn’t know better or doesn’t know the truth. We will have to cut and spend all our savings. Regarding revenue, you have 3 types of taxes: Income, Property and Sales. We don’t have income taxes unless you produce minerals and we call that severance tax. We are 50th in residential, 49th in commercial property tax and we rank 44 of 46 states with a sales tax. We are blessed. Minerals pay over 50% of our taxes whether it be severance, property or sales. Another 20% of our revenue comes from legacy minerals as investment revenue from the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. I think sales tax is the least offensive and can be tied to our mineral production so when the “boom comes back” it can turn off.