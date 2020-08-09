In their own words: State House 37

Gregory Paul Flesvig (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a challenger, I would bring a new and fresh approach differing from the big tax and bloated government we have seen in the last 16 years. Wyoming cannot continue this path of big government with the recent pandemic, revenue shortfalls, productivity losses in the energy sector and budget crisis. When voter ID bills are to be assigned a committee those should make it to the committee and not be simply placed “in a drawer” to never advance.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
With the state facing a drop in revenue, the ﬁrst things that need to be done are to cut luxuries from the state. The liquidation of private airplanes, equipment and any other hard assets need to be sold to relieve the burden of ownership. Hiring freezes, early retirement options, outsourcing and job sharing are all options to use to help lower the payroll cost of the state. The Occidental Land Purchase should be at least tabled, if not canceled. Having an income tax established in the name of this temporary crisis would be the gravest mistake to be made. As one of the most permanent taxes to be instituted, the establishment of an income tax would require the growth of the Department of Taxation to levels never seen in this state before. Not to mention the morality of taxing one’s labor. If any tax increase is proposed with or without a “sunset provision” it will not have my personal support. Demand NO to any crisis tax!
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
If any police reform needs to be done in this state, it would be more training, more funding and the removal of the very small numbers of any “bad apples” through psychiatric evaluations. Other localities around the country have measures to actually defund the police. which would be a mistake. This leftist effort would only encourage criminals to thrive and tax paying citizens to be victimized. I would never jeopardize this state’s law enforcement for anarchy demands for these leftist extremists. We already have a BLM in this state, we sure don’t need to welcome/support another one. I ask for your vote this primary election, please visit gregﬂesvig.com for more information or reach out to me at 307-215-8960.
Steve Harshman (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Wyoming and our nation have been dealt a terrible blow. Everyone’s life has been changed by this. It is important that we respond in a way that will allow us to emerge stronger and with new skills. I have a proven record of leadership, the experience and work ethic.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Our state budget is the leanest in America, we have the fewest employees in a decade. Our budget is always balanced and we have zero debt. What we are seeing now is different than anything ever seen in our state’s history. The structural decline of coal, which is devastating to our state, continues to get worse and accounts for most of our revenue problem. Coal’s decline along with the Saudi-Russian price war and COVID-19 are unprecedented. The $1.5 billion is a 2 year/biennial number, 1 billion is general fund and $500M is our schools. Firing every state employee would not solve the deficit. We would have to eliminate mental health treatment, slash colleges, close the medium security prison, the boys and girls schools, state parks, the pioneer home and slash medicaid payments to caretakers of our elderly, disabled, mothers and children as well as fire over 3,000 teachers statewide. If some candidate tells you we can cut our way out of this...he/she doesn’t know better or doesn’t know the truth. We will have to cut and spend all our savings. Regarding revenue, you have 3 types of taxes: Income, Property and Sales. We don’t have income taxes unless you produce minerals and we call that severance tax. We are 50th in residential, 49th in commercial property tax and we rank 44 of 46 states with a sales tax. We are blessed. Minerals pay over 50% of our taxes whether it be severance, property or sales. Another 20% of our revenue comes from legacy minerals as investment revenue from the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund. I think sales tax is the least offensive and can be tied to our mineral production so when the “boom comes back” it can turn off.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
No.
