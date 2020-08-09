In their own words: State House 38

Tom Walters (Republican)

I am a conservative Republican, born and raised in Wyoming, and a University of Wyoming graduate. This gives me a unique perspective of Wyoming’s boom and bust economy. My lifetime in Wyoming has allowed me to witness all of the wonderful resources Wyoming has to offer. I am a lifelong Republican with conservative values, a life member of the NRA and an avid sportsman. I have direct connections to Wyoming’s three largest industries: agriculture, oil and gas and tourism. During my time in the legislature, I have proven the ability to reduce budgets while still moving Wyoming forward. I have supported military members and first responders, as well as their families.

The reduction in revenue Wyoming is facing will be too significant to solve with budget reductions or revenue enhancements alone. The solution will come with a combination of cuts and revenue enhancements. Reductions will need to be in the form of across the board spending cuts combined with program-specific reductions. The Department of Health is the largest component of the state budget. As such, the most substantial amount will come from there. Sensible reductions will need to be made in K-12 education, while still ensuring Wyoming’s youth receive the top-notch education, we all have come to expect. The mineral industry has carried the majority of the tax burden for many decades, now is the time to broaden Wyoming’s tax base, while not overburdening our citizens or businesses. Revenue enhancements should target businesses not from Wyoming, that are doing work in Wyoming. Further revenue enhancements should be broad-based to allow for the smallest increases. Wyoming has over 150 tax exemptions, which need to be reviewed and determine the exemptions that should be removed.