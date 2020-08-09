In their own words: State House 4

Dan Kirkbride (Republican)

My HD04 voters have a clear contrast in a veteran lawmaker vs. someone with no experience as an elected official, and the Wyoming House of Representatives needs more experience, not less. My track record (eight years as a county commissioner and eight years in the House) includes problem solving with my constituents in Platte and Converse counties that connects them with the right people in state government. Then over the years, I’ve taken 11 specific grassroots initiatives suggested by my constituents and turned them into law affecting consumer interests, special districts, hunting opportunities, small business and highway safety. At the Capitol, where I’ve chaired the House Judiciary Committee for four years, I’ve effectively championed criminal justice reform, protections against domestic abuse and better representation for neglected and abused children. I know my district and the Legislature — the rules, the system, the strategies and my fellow decision makers that get things done. I’ve been a good neighbor in my locale for 38 years, and I don’t make unrealistic promises I won’t be able to keep.

The experts all predict that we’re into a new normal here and not just the downswing of the old boom-and-bust. The state has services we must deliver so it can’t just tighten its belt like a household might and tough it out. Some cutting is in the works (on top of significant cuts in recent years). To save the big money we need to, some personnel, unfortunately, will be let go. Those left behind will be forced to work harder. We do better when we let lesser priority programs go completely than to cripple every agency to the point of ineffectiveness. I will urge caution because many expenditures we make cost in the short-term, but reap big savings down the road. I think you’re looking at some tax increases somewhere and to campaign otherwise is to be disingenuous. The lead committees in these discussions will be Revenue, Appropriations, Education and Capital Finance (on which I serve) with the Legislature as a whole being as prudent as possible. We’ll have to learn from other states with more diverse economies than ours.