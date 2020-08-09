In their own words: State House 41

Bill Henderson (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a Cheyenne native, U.S. Navy veteran and family man who loves our community. I’m running for re-election to continue serving you with an open-mind, commonsense solutions and fiscal responsibility that puts you first.
Our budget crisis and the pandemic impact our state and future. Now, more than ever, we need trusted leadership and experience with responsible fiscal policy. I’m a consensus-builder with the right education (MBA, MPA and CQA), financial know-how in the public and private sector (CQA, CFO and Comptroller) and legislative experience to help fix our budget problems. I work as the Business Development Executive, Cheyenne Market at FirsTier Bank.
With your approval, I hope to continue work to lower cost of living, facilitate access to affordable healthcare, streamline regulations, fund quality education, develop workforce and training opportunities and promote new technologies (e.g., FinTech) for more good paying jobs, safely reopening Wyoming, supporting business growth and moving our economy forward.
I would appreciate your vote. Thank you.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Everything’s on the table – taking just one action (i.e., only decrease spending or increase revenue) won’t be enough. We need realistic, timely and transparent fiscal policies to broaden revenue sources, right-size spending and government with a balanced budget, leveraging technology, cost-efficiency, providing services and using reasonable regulations that work best for communities, schools, workers, families and businesses. Government should support, not supplant, the private sector.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I will continue to do my best to represent everyone in our district – I take that seriously. Understanding your perspective as a resident of our district on issues, such as police reform, is important. Our legislature should consider, with appropriate debate, dialogue and vetting through our legislative process, all issues affecting the people of Wyoming.
