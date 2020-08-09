In their own words: State House 41

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bill Henderson (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I’m a Cheyenne native, U.S. Navy veteran and family man who loves our community. I’m running for re-election to continue serving you with an open-mind, commonsense solutions and fiscal responsibility that puts you first.

Our budget crisis and the pandemic impact our state and future. Now, more than ever, we need trusted leadership and experience with responsible fiscal policy. I’m a consensus-builder with the right education (MBA, MPA and CQA), financial know-how in the public and private sector (CQA, CFO and Comptroller) and legislative experience to help fix our budget problems. I work as the Business Development Executive, Cheyenne Market at FirsTier Bank.

With your approval, I hope to continue work to lower cost of living, facilitate access to affordable healthcare, streamline regulations, fund quality education, develop workforce and training opportunities and promote new technologies (e.g., FinTech) for more good paying jobs, safely reopening Wyoming, supporting business growth and moving our economy forward.

I would appreciate your vote. Thank you.