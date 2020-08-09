In their own words: State House 43

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Zwonitzer (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Wyoming is in the worst financial crunch in our history. As Chairman of the Revenue Committee, I understand our tax structure, revenue streams and the best ways to navigate through this crisis.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

It will have to be a painful combination of reducing around 25% of government expenditures largely to education, coupled with broad-based tax increases. I believe the least painful tax increases to be a one-cent sales tax increase, placing a sales tax back on food or increasing the residential property tax assessment rate from 9.5% to the current 11.5% industrial rate. We need a very broad, comprehensive look at all areas to ensure the best functioning efficient government at the lowest tax rates.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

We’ve been working on improving our criminal justice system over the past several sessions; police reform should be part of the conversation as we move forward, but we have much graver issues to deal with in the next biennium.

