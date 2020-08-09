In their own words: State House 45

Roxie Hensley (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My experience in Laramie as a children’s attorney and the operator of a small business are the driving factors in my decision to seek election to the Legislature. Recent events propose serious challenges to small businesses and the operation of state government. And the crisis with Wyoming families has a much longer history but is equally in need of serious and targeted attention. Additionally, based on my recent experience with the COVID crisis and Wyoming’s challenging economy, I realize how valuable it would have been to have someone in government to reach out to help navigate the uncertainties and the “black hole” we were all plunged into. We had no input, no warning, no recourse as an individual or as a business owner in our governments decisions. Many elected officials forget who put them in office. Instead they tend to pursue their own agendas or self promotion. When in office, I intend to be that representative that gives voice to people who elected me.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
These are very unusual times that require a short-term targeted solution. The energy sector will rebound as it always has and the economy will recover as soon as we get past the current COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, I support a 3-pronged solution:
1) Grow the economy by supporting small businesses
2) Reduce expenditures by careful examination of inefficiencies in government spending
3) Consider temporary revenue enhancements that have a predetermined expiration date
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
The State of Wyoming has a law enforcement training academy in Douglas that all law enforcement officials are required to attend. The State Legislature therefore has the opportunity to review training procedures to ensure current and future officers receive the appropriate training to prevent escalation in interactions with the public.
Jean Anne Garrison (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a longtime Wyomingite and educator at UW who has taught for twenty years, managed a variety of departments/offices, led University-wide initiatives and statewide K-12 and community projects, I have wide-ranging experience in building coalitions to find solutions to address complex problems. I remain active in civic organizations, have headed UW’s community engagement initiative for three years and locally have been part of the steering committee for Laramie’s economic development strategic plan and worked with organizations such as the Laramie Main Street.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Diversifying our revenue stream must be on the table if we are to balance the budget and continue to fund education and essential social services. Both legislators and the public must engage in an open discussion to understand the difficult trade-offs we face, given Wyoming’s profound fiscal challenge. To be successful, we need to build coalitions that foster comprehensive agreement on decisions made to modernize our revenue sources. I don’t believe there is much fat to cut, but we can look for efficiencies. On the revenue side, I would start by looking at excise taxes (e.g., vice taxes such as alcohol, fuel taxes), a corporate tax to level the playing field for companies that do not pay their fair share for the services they receive, and look at sales tax options without ending the food exemption. These options alone will not raise enough funds to address the huge gap we face. Since I believe all options need to be part of the discussion, I am open to a discussion on an income tax, but only if the focus is on high-end wage earners.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
We’ve seen positive dialogue regarding mental health, social services and improving trust between law enforcement and citizens at the local level. The legislature plays a role in providing support for the changes being called for at the grassroots level. I would work with fellow legislators to craft appropriate guidelines setting standards for hiring new officers and police training, such as de-escalation training and dealing with mental health and drug-related situations. We need procedures in place so that information is shared and the public is aware of prior police conduct (before a prospective officer is hired) and that there is a mechanism for police oversight that is independent from the police itself. And despite fiscal challenges, we need to fund social services that provide an essential support network for effective and safe policing.
Karlee Provenza (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Wyoming has run out of time. We need change now. But by themselves, good policy proposals aren’t enough to force change. We need proven leaders who have demonstrated their ability to build coalitions, inspire communities and transform the way we do business.
I have these proven abilities. I’m an expert in the American legal system, but more importantly, I apply my knowledge to advocate for my community and the people in my district.
For instance, as the executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing, I’ve led a grassroots movement for police reform with major results. We’ve built relationships with both law enforcement and the people impacted by police misconduct. We’ve listened to stakeholders, put forth policy proposals and have successfully advocated for the implementation of a civilian oversight board of police here in Laramie – the first of its kind in Wyoming.
This is the kind of coalition-building and advocacy we need at the legislature to bring change to Wyoming.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I support taxes that don’t burden the poor, working class and small businesses struggling to survive this pandemic. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, working-class people in Wyoming already pay more than their share of taxes – they pay a tax rate seven times higher than the wealthiest people in our state. We should raise revenues by taxing large corporations and wealthy people who use Wyoming as a tax haven.
I support cuts in criminal justice programs that harm the people of Wyoming and our ability to bring in new industries. We need to legalize marijuana and stop wasting money on investigating, prosecuting and imprisoning people for cannabis and other minor, nonviolent offenses. Wyoming also needlessly spends millions on the death penalty and the incarceration of people who could be reformed outside of prison – this is a waste of time, money and freedom that needs to stop.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Wyoming ranks 12th in the nation for police shootings and has some of the country’s worst transparency laws regarding law enforcement accountability – the public can’t even access police misconduct records. As a research scientist in policing issues and as a community advocate in police reform, I could spell out a long list of suggested reforms. We should start with changing laws to enable civilian oversight of law enforcement, so police are not left to police themselves.
