In their own words: State House 45

Diversifying our revenue stream must be on the table if we are to balance the budget and continue to fund education and essential social services. Both legislators and the public must engage in an open discussion to understand the difficult trade-offs we face, given Wyoming’s profound fiscal challenge. To be successful, we need to build coalitions that foster comprehensive agreement on decisions made to modernize our revenue sources. I don’t believe there is much fat to cut, but we can look for efficiencies. On the revenue side, I would start by looking at excise taxes (e.g., vice taxes such as alcohol, fuel taxes), a corporate tax to level the playing field for companies that do not pay their fair share for the services they receive, and look at sales tax options without ending the food exemption. These options alone will not raise enough funds to address the huge gap we face. Since I believe all options need to be part of the discussion, I am open to a discussion on an income tax, but only if the focus is on high-end wage earners.