In their own words: State House 46

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

Law enforcement in Wyoming is for the most part a city/county issue, but at the legislative level we can work with local agencies to provide better ways to train our officers. Law enforcement is charged with too many problems such homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues that are better handled by doctors, social workers and psychologists. We do need to train officers to work better with the mentally ill, but we need to better fund local hospitals and clinics to serve the vulnerable populations before they are entangled in the legal system. Our police and sheriffs do not need to be babysitters; they need to serve and protect. Until we tackle the problems of the state’s mental health and addiction crises, we have no hope in helping the police to be trained for successful outcomes.

Lawrence Struempf (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?