In their own words: State House 46

Tim Chesnut (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
20 years as a County Commissioner and 15 years covering the legislature as a journalist has given me the experience to understand how state and local government have to work together to provide cost effective solutions, to serve the people of Albany County and the State of Wyoming. I am born and raised In Laramie and love ALL of Wyoming. I have served as County Commissioner for 20 years and I have shown that I have the skills to work with people from many different parties and across the aisle, coming up with innovative ideas that really work. I am not a party politician! I just want what works best for Wyoming.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Wyoming has faced draconian budget cuts since the economic downturn in 2008 so the facts are that there is just not much more to cut without long-term damage to the services the state must provide. I do not favor a state income tax, but until we face the reality that increasing revenue is essential to keep up with our deteriorating infrastructure, we will continue to fail the citizens of Wyoming. With a lack of balance in the legislature, we do not even allow the important revenue discussions to get out of committees. By ignoring the reality of increasing and stabilizing revenue sources, we will continue to fail the citizens of Wyoming.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Law enforcement in Wyoming is for the most part a city/county issue, but at the legislative level we can work with local agencies to provide better ways to train our officers. Law enforcement is charged with too many problems such homelessness, substance abuse and mental health issues that are better handled by doctors, social workers and psychologists. We do need to train officers to work better with the mentally ill, but we need to better fund local hospitals and clinics to serve the vulnerable populations before they are entangled in the legal system. Our police and sheriffs do not need to be babysitters; they need to serve and protect. Until we tackle the problems of the state’s mental health and addiction crises, we have no hope in helping the police to be trained for successful outcomes.
Lawrence Struempf (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
For almost 20 years, I have been an active leader in our community. I have worked with businesses to help improve the economy, focusing on education, technology and renewable energy. I grew up on a cattle ranch in central Wyoming. I earned my Bachelors in Management Information Systems and Doctorate in Instructional Technology from the University of Wyoming, as well as a Masters of Management in Organizational Leadership. I have had diverse careers, including farmer/rancher, truck driver, business owner, store manager, network/systems engineer and college professor. I have been a strong leader in the community, working with businesses and nonprofits. I am happily married with five children. We enjoy fishing, hunting and camping in the Snowies, local music, UW sports and theater, community activities, shooting and riding motorcycles. My three main areas of focus are Economy, Healthcare and Education. 1: Economy: I will strategically plan and work to build our economy, sustaining current industries and fostering new ones. 2: Healthcare: I will work hard to ensure we all have access to quality and affordable healthcare in Wyoming. 3: Education: I will work with parents and educators to improve our public education system for our children (P-12 and post-secondary). A well-educated and aware population will attract new businesses and help build a stronger citizenship and economy for our children.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I support House Bill 147, which would impose a four percent income tax on earnings over $200,000, and corporate income tax on companies with over 100 shareholders. Bill 147 is estimated to raise about 115 million dollars annually which could help our education system. I support cutting handouts to multinational corporations and help small businesses. I will work across party lines to build a solution that is best for all concerned in Wyoming.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I have great respect for police and the work that they do. As the Equality State, we need to ensure that all people are treated fairly. We need to evaluate police training to ensure everyone is treated with their due rights. We need to ensure that police who break the law are held accountable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!