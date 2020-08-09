In their own words: State House 47

We are facing a serious decline in revenue and serious decisions will have to be made but I do not feel a tax increase is the answer at this time. The quality of life has to be taken into consideration before making any decision. Raising taxes is the last resort. At this time some changes to sales tax laws already on the books would bring in revenue that is due the state. This law has no teeth to it and hinders the collections of sales tax, workers compensation, unemployment, and excise taxes. According to my research, a total of $84 million has not been collected because the law does to give the state power to collect these taxes. Granted that does not cover the $1.5 billion but imagine what could be collected. How much have we lost in the past and will continue to loose in the future? Medicaid cannot be touched. From my research there are a few little known programs that are barely used and money from them could be diverted to cover other necessary programs.