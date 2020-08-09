In their own words: State House 47

Joey Correnti IV (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
The people demand someone who will show up and answer to them!
The people deserve someone who can embrace good ideas that aren’t their own!
The people need someone who lets their principles be know and sticks to them!
The people need a warrior!
The people have not yet seen that warrior representing House District 47.
I am that warrior!!!
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
NO NEW TAXES! The state government has already shown that it is terribly irresponsible with our tax contributions and giving them more money is a ridiculous idea, because the bills may get paid, but no lessons will be learned. If the people of Wyoming are going to have to “feel the pain” as the Governor said, then the representatives of the people should be feeling it first. I’m calling for an immediate reduction of elected official pay, per diem and benefits, as well as that of every department head and state employee making over $100,000 a year. If we say we love this state and have a passion for bettering it for the future, then we as servants of the people need to take the first hit. Cuts in administration, discretionary spending, travel and in-person conferencing will be first. Revenue increases can be focused on after responsibility increases are achieved.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
No! These issues are not systemic across Wyoming. Our law enforcement officers do a wonderful job at something that is extremely dangerous and necessary. Although there are cases of misconduct and criminality (as there is in any profession) I have only seen evidence of isolated incidents involving a few bad actors that made unethical or illegal choices as individuals. Nothing about them being law enforcement contributed to those choices other than their personal lack of respect and understanding for the trust that the public has reposed in them. No one gets more upset about one bad cop than the 99% of amazing law enforcement officers out on the road protecting us ethically and selflessly every day.
Dee Garrison (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
During my time as an advocate for Correctional and State employees I have gained experience and knowledge of the legislative process.This has provided me with experience speaking with legislatures, addressing committees, and even drafting a couple of bills, gaining sponsors for those correctional bills. I have a few innovative ideas that will appeal to people. I’m not a polished politician or slick talker. I am a doer and will not quit on you. I am your best candidate for those reasons.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We are facing a serious decline in revenue and serious decisions will have to be made but I do not feel a tax increase is the answer at this time. The quality of life has to be taken into consideration before making any decision. Raising taxes is the last resort. At this time some changes to sales tax laws already on the books would bring in revenue that is due the state. This law has no teeth to it and hinders the collections of sales tax, workers compensation, unemployment, and excise taxes. According to my research, a total of $84 million has not been collected because the law does to give the state power to collect these taxes. Granted that does not cover the $1.5 billion but imagine what could be collected. How much have we lost in the past and will continue to loose in the future? Medicaid cannot be touched. From my research there are a few little known programs that are barely used and money from them could be diverted to cover other necessary programs.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I am pro-police. I am a retired Correctional Sgt. with the Wyoming Department of Corrections. I graduated from the Burlington County Police Academy in NJ and the Correctional Academy in Wyoming. We are trained highly in civil rights as well as defusing situations. I understand Wyoming has had questionable shootings . My research indicates, nation wide, that 43% of the decisions made by judges need to be reviewed and their opinions flawed. Wyoming should look for disparities in law enforcement as a whole. We would need a 3rd party that has nothing to gain or lose with such an implicit bias evaluations on judges, police, and lawyers. By doing this Wyoming will be a leader in our nation.
