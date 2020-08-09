In their own words: State House 5

Shelly Duncan (Republican)

As a Realtor-Broker I work & interact with people daily. I negotiate between personalities & complex issues on a regular basis. It is my job to navigate & bring parties to an acceptable solution. Having 9+ years of leadership experience in real estate has given me communication skills & ability to make concessive decisions based on facts. Being a business owner & involved in community organizations, I understand complex budgets. Having 2 years in the Legislature I’m able to “hit the ground running.” I have also made many connections through networking throughout my career in real estate as well as my recent time in the Legislature that have proven to be helpful in the ability to get bills passed. I am proud of my transparency of votes and will continue to “vote county line” not necessarily “party line.” What’s best for our county and surrounding communities isn’t always black & white; however, most of the time it’s in the gray area. I promise to continue to research and look at the facts and communicate for the best solution for Goshen County residents.