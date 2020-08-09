In their own words: State House 5

Shelly Duncan (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a Realtor-Broker I work & interact with people daily. I negotiate between personalities & complex issues on a regular basis. It is my job to navigate & bring parties to an acceptable solution. Having 9+ years of leadership experience in real estate has given me communication skills & ability to make concessive decisions based on facts. Being a business owner & involved in community organizations, I understand complex budgets. Having 2 years in the Legislature I’m able to “hit the ground running.” I have also made many connections through networking throughout my career in real estate as well as my recent time in the Legislature that have proven to be helpful in the ability to get bills passed. I am proud of my transparency of votes and will continue to “vote county line” not necessarily “party line.” What’s best for our county and surrounding communities isn’t always black & white; however, most of the time it’s in the gray area. I promise to continue to research and look at the facts and communicate for the best solution for Goshen County residents.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We are not going to be able to “cut” our way out of this shortfall. We are going to have to figure out how to diversify and work more efficiently and effectively with less. My hope is for our state government to learn to work at the speed of business. During the shutdown, many departments were working with less more efficiently & perhaps dissolving some areas that can be absorbed into other departments. We must address the lack of infrastructure if we want to attract new businesses to Wyoming.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Personally, I have not witnessed or experienced the problems and issues that other states are experiencing. I live in a county of roughly 15,000 rural residents with limited demographic diversity. I have spoken to a few law enforcement officers. The issue seems to be holding each other accountable. If changing how that process works or whistleblowing without retaliation were brought forward, I’d be agreeable to look at it. I believe that we all have experienced bad employees, however, that is the issue and accountability. I’m extremely appreciative and grateful of our law enforcement and the extremes they experience and am hopeful they evaluate their practices and make changes where necessary without legislative overreach.
