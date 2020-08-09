In their own words: State House 52

William Bill Pownall (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe my experience makes me the best candidate for the job. I’ve been involved in local and state government my entire adult life. As a young man I began my career in law enforcement in Campbell County, and at the end of that career I was the elected Sheriff of Campbell County for 12 years. I’m currently in my 3rd term in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
My career experience and government experience are highly beneficial in helping me to make quality decisions for the benefit of the citizens of our great state. Over the years I’ve developed great working relationships with elected officials and citizens all over Wyoming. Those relationships with legislators and community leaders have become partnerships we use to get things done for the citizens of Wyoming.
Wyoming is facing a historic budget crisis. As Sheriff and as a legislator I’ve been personally involved in budget planning for nearly two decades. As a state legislature we’re facing one of the most critical budget times in Wyoming history. Judgement and experience are going to be needed to move Wyoming past this crisis, and I have both.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We have to consider any and all intelligent cuts to our spending.
I support repealing the exemption of sales tax on food. This repeal would potentially generate an additional 70 to 90 million dollars in revenue annually. This revenue would directly impact local governments and help offset their shortfalls in meeting the citizen’s needs.
Aggressive economic development could be a tremendous source of increased revenue for Wyoming. We need to relentlessly recruit more businesses and industries from around the country to relocate to Wyoming. Companies who are unhappy with their current locations due to excessive government interference in the form of taxes and regulations need to get the message that Wyoming is a highly desirable place to do business. Wyoming has an outstanding quality of life for its citizens, we value individual freedom, we strongly support law enforcement and we don’t overregulate.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
No. We already have excellent police training standards in Wyoming, standards which most agencies far exceed. There are effective policies and procedures already in place to deal with the rare occurrence of misconduct. Our Peace Officers in Wyoming are dedicated professionals who do a difficult job very well. Our policing system in Wyoming isn’t broken or deeply flawed, so it doesn’t require “reform,” certainly not reform at the legislative level.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!