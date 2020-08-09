In their own words: State House 52

We have to consider any and all intelligent cuts to our spending.

I support repealing the exemption of sales tax on food. This repeal would potentially generate an additional 70 to 90 million dollars in revenue annually. This revenue would directly impact local governments and help offset their shortfalls in meeting the citizen’s needs.

Aggressive economic development could be a tremendous source of increased revenue for Wyoming. We need to relentlessly recruit more businesses and industries from around the country to relocate to Wyoming. Companies who are unhappy with their current locations due to excessive government interference in the form of taxes and regulations need to get the message that Wyoming is a highly desirable place to do business. Wyoming has an outstanding quality of life for its citizens, we value individual freedom, we strongly support law enforcement and we don’t overregulate.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

No. We already have excellent police training standards in Wyoming, standards which most agencies far exceed. There are effective policies and procedures already in place to deal with the rare occurrence of misconduct. Our Peace Officers in Wyoming are dedicated professionals who do a difficult job very well. Our policing system in Wyoming isn’t broken or deeply flawed, so it doesn’t require “reform,” certainly not reform at the legislative level.

