In their own words: State House 54

Kevin Wilson (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I come from a working class family. My mom was a bank teller, teacher and Army Reserve Officer. My father was a police officer and Army National Guard Officer. My grandfather served in WWII and worked in a factory the rest of his life. After serving in the Navy, I worked in the outdoor field and became a registered nurse. I know the struggles of the working people of our community because I share those struggles.
We need less people in the legislature looking out for the interests of powerful lobbyists and corporations and more people looking out for working people. I will work to expand access to affordable healthcare, protect our public lands and diversify our economy and revenue. I will always fight for working families.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
You can only cut so much before you hit something vital, and our state has already cut our schools and services to the bone. We need new ideas for revenue. We currently have a regressive tax system in Wyoming. Poor and working class people are taxed at much higher effective rates than the ultra wealthy. Our state has served as a tax haven for the mega-rich for too long. We need a better taxation system where the wealthy pay their fair share instead of shifting the heaviest burden on the poor and working class.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
The death of George Floyd was tragic and abhorrent and led to a much overdue conversation about race and policing in our country. My father was a police officer, so I know that most police officers are great human beings who protect and serve our communities with honor. I also live very close to the Wind River Indian Reservation and count many Indigenous people among my friends. Many people do not know that Native Americans are killed by police at the highest rate of any racial group in our country, so the need for reform is particularly important to my community. We need to talk about commonsense police and criminal justice reform. We need an end to qualified immunity, civil asset forfeitures, mandatory minimums and the death penalty. We also need to de-prioritize low level offenses, have a police misconduct database and require more de-escalation and crisis intervention training. In the end, common sense reforms will save our state millions of dollars in incarceration costs. Criminal justice reform is not only the right thing to do; it is the fiscally responsible thing to do.
