In their own words: State House 54

The death of George Floyd was tragic and abhorrent and led to a much overdue conversation about race and policing in our country. My father was a police officer, so I know that most police officers are great human beings who protect and serve our communities with honor. I also live very close to the Wind River Indian Reservation and count many Indigenous people among my friends. Many people do not know that Native Americans are killed by police at the highest rate of any racial group in our country, so the need for reform is particularly important to my community. We need to talk about commonsense police and criminal justice reform. We need an end to qualified immunity, civil asset forfeitures, mandatory minimums and the death penalty. We also need to de-prioritize low level offenses, have a police misconduct database and require more de-escalation and crisis intervention training. In the end, common sense reforms will save our state millions of dollars in incarceration costs. Criminal justice reform is not only the right thing to do; it is the fiscally responsible thing to do.