In their own words: State House 55

I do not believe that there is any police reform that requires state action. First, sheriff and police forces are at the city and county level in Wyoming. In order for action to be taken by the Wyoming Legislature, one would have to believe there’s a significant problem within our local law enforcement to a magnitude that state lawmakers can or should fix it. Despite much national rhetoric regarding widespread police misconduct, I can unequivocally say that we do not have a systemic problem within our law enforcement ranks in Wyoming. As an almost decade-long prosecutor in Fremont County, I have worked with all law enforcement agencies: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Riverton Police Department, Lander Police Department and more. It is an unfair assignation. Law enforcement is physically, mentally and emotionally demanding, requiring courage, brains, strength, patience and empathy under grueling, stressful conditions. It is a tremendous service. Local law enforcement should be left in local control.