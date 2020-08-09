In their own words: State House 55

Ember Oakley (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m the best legislative candidate for many reasons. I’m third-generation Fremont County and I know the people of my district. I will listen and be responsive to constituents. I am well-educated, graduating with honors from Texas A&M University with a degree in Agribusiness, and from the University of Wyoming Law School. I’ve been a prosecutor in Fremont County for almost a decade. I’m an active Republican, community member and I currently serve on the Wyoming Community College Commission. Finally, in order to be an effective legislator, a person needs to be a strong, respected member to receive quality committee appointments and to ensure that proposed legislation is heard and valued. I will be that legislator.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Even for fiscally conservative Wyomingites, the upcoming years are going to test our mettle. The complexity and difficulty in setting the next budget must be understood. We cannot simply cut our way out of our current situation, nor can we increase revenue enough. Lean times are ahead. An in-depth, step-by-step analysis of the appropriate measures will be undertaken. State spending must decrease. That means that every entity that takes state dollars will be analyzed; no one is exempt. Keep in mind, these entities all provide extremely valuable services and the employees are good Wyoming citizens. Striking a balance will be a hard job. The Legislature must forge a path that honestly reflects our priorities and values to ensure a viable economic future for the great State of Wyoming.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I do not believe that there is any police reform that requires state action. First, sheriff and police forces are at the city and county level in Wyoming. In order for action to be taken by the Wyoming Legislature, one would have to believe there’s a significant problem within our local law enforcement to a magnitude that state lawmakers can or should fix it. Despite much national rhetoric regarding widespread police misconduct, I can unequivocally say that we do not have a systemic problem within our law enforcement ranks in Wyoming. As an almost decade-long prosecutor in Fremont County, I have worked with all law enforcement agencies: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Riverton Police Department, Lander Police Department and more. It is an unfair assignation. Law enforcement is physically, mentally and emotionally demanding, requiring courage, brains, strength, patience and empathy under grueling, stressful conditions. It is a tremendous service. Local law enforcement should be left in local control.
