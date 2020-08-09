In their own words: State House 56

Jerry Obermueller (Republican)

During these times of financial crisis it is critical to have legislators who understand the budgeting process and can analyze the numbers. My background of 40 years in public accounting provides a skill set to address the serious financial issues that currently face our state.

The state House is and should be a deliberative body so it is premature to specifically answer this question. The proper combination of cuts and revenue is yet to be determined as testimony on these matters is currently in process through the interim committee process. As a general principle, in my view, neither cuts nor revenue by themselves can be the answer. I have been working on the global economy, its influence on the state and its obligation to the public burden as part of an effort to bring balance to our tax structure with less reliance on taxation of minerals. As with other ideas, this one approach can possibly contribute but not completely solve our current situation.