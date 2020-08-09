In their own words: State House 58

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I would first like to thank you the Voters of HD58 for giving me the opportunity to serve you these past two terms. I am humbly asking for re-election for a third term. After serving these past three + years in the Legislature, EXPERIENCE is going to be very important to move the STATE & HER PEOPLE into the FUTURE. I currently serve on the “Revenue” & “Labor, Health & Social Services” Committees. I have also served one term on “Corporations” Committee. With my 40+ years of Business Experience coupled with Two Terms in the Legislature, I truly believe at this point in time I bring a great deal of knowledge & practical application to the table.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I believe that we first have to look at four priorities.
1. The Health of our Citizens
2. Getting Wyoming Back to Work
3. The Education of our most Precious Asset, OUR CHILDREN
4. The Fiscal Future of Wyoming. We have to use Common Sense in dealing with C-19 until a Vaccine & Treatments can be found. This will lead us in getting our Economy moving Forward. The Education Component is Crucial to our Future as Wyoming! We as the Citizens of WY are going to have to look at Efficiencies but reductions in Staffing & Programs, even in Education to make this all work. We cannot just look at cutting as this alone WILL NOT WORK. We have to look at Raising Revenue, Making Cuts & using our Savings ALL AT THE SAME TIME...WE HAVE TO HAVE A PLAN! I want to return to be a part of that PLAN!
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Let me say that our Law Enforcement Community does an incredible job 99% of the time. Is there room for improvement? Sure there is, but I believe that in a number of our Communities & Counties there are conversations taking place RIGHT NOW...that is where we need to start these discussions. The last thing we want today is a Top Down approach with the State Legislature mandating things that are best left to our Professionals...right there at Home. In Natrona County we have two Towns that have to rely on the Sheriff as they cannot afford their own agencies. Today we expect our Law Enforcement Professionals to be Counselors, Mental Health Pros, EMT’s and so much more. I believe that if our Communities need help from the Legislature we will be there to Assist!
