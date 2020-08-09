In their own words: State House 58

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick “Pat” Sweeney (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I would first like to thank you the Voters of HD58 for giving me the opportunity to serve you these past two terms. I am humbly asking for re-election for a third term. After serving these past three + years in the Legislature, EXPERIENCE is going to be very important to move the STATE & HER PEOPLE into the FUTURE. I currently serve on the “Revenue” & “Labor, Health & Social Services” Committees. I have also served one term on “Corporations” Committee. With my 40+ years of Business Experience coupled with Two Terms in the Legislature, I truly believe at this point in time I bring a great deal of knowledge & practical application to the table.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

I believe that we first have to look at four priorities.

1. The Health of our Citizens

2. Getting Wyoming Back to Work

3. The Education of our most Precious Asset, OUR CHILDREN