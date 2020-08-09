In their own words: State House 59

David Carpenter (Republican)

I am the best candidate because of my background in Energy and Economics. I am a small business owner and family man who cares about our local community, as I have proven with my involvement in our county property tax issues. Although I prefer life in the private sector, I am someone who has long been a student of economics, history and political science, who recognizes the need for new ideas and solutions. It is important to be aware of our political climate, and how it affects us as a community, particularly as a small community. I am a problem solver who will make decisions based on reason. I am committed to our individual citizens and will focus on limiting the size and scope of government while increasing government accountability and transparency. We don’t need more government in our government, we need individuals, each with their own unique background and perspective, working together in pursuit of prosperity for our state.