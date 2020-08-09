In their own words: State House 59

David Carpenter (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am the best candidate because of my background in Energy and Economics. I am a small business owner and family man who cares about our local community, as I have proven with my involvement in our county property tax issues. Although I prefer life in the private sector, I am someone who has long been a student of economics, history and political science, who recognizes the need for new ideas and solutions. It is important to be aware of our political climate, and how it affects us as a community, particularly as a small community. I am a problem solver who will make decisions based on reason. I am committed to our individual citizens and will focus on limiting the size and scope of government while increasing government accountability and transparency. We don’t need more government in our government, we need individuals, each with their own unique background and perspective, working together in pursuit of prosperity for our state.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
There is no single solution to our budget concerns as we are living in unprecedented times. We need to keep in mind, the state isn’t the only one affected by current issues – our residents’ livelihoods have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and falling commodity prices, so increasing taxes on our families is not a viable solution. Energy has carried the burden for a long time, and while the industry has always been willing to take on much of that burden, our regulatory environment is driving many of our good operators to more competitive states, further driving down revenue.
Balancing our budget begins with across the board cuts, and the 10% cut was a good place to start. We need to search for ways to improve efficiencies across departments, just as the state has done with the centralizing of Human Resources. I would like to see all corporations, regardless of industry, have some skin in the game, and hope to examine options for a corporate income tax or gross revenues tax.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I empathize with our police officers who face dangers in the workplace each and every day. There is always room for improvement, and we should evaluate our police training and education techniques to identify opportunities and shortcomings. I recognize and commend our local police department’s effort to improve relations with community outreach. As with all aspects of our local, state and federal government, I believe accountability to the people is absolute.
Leah Juarez (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am dedicated to solving problems. I won’t back down from a challenge. I worked behind the scenes to dig deep through the Mills budget and spending to hold them accountable for irresponsible spending. I will make sure your money is spent in your community responsibly.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I would strongly oppose any bill that would increase taxes as this would put a further financial burden on struggling Wyoming residents. I believe some savings can be found by asking for a cut across the board to all state-funded services.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I believe our cities have done well with police policies. Casper spends a lot on continuing education and trainings. We need to ensure our police are receiving the trainings that are pertinent to current affairs. We also need to ensure we are not putting unnecessary burdens on police and that other agencies are able to step in well before an emergency occurs by funding those agencies effectively.
