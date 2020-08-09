In their own words: State House 6

Aaron Clausen (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Aaron Clausen is a fourth-generation Converse county rancher and businessman running for reelection for a third term to the Wyoming House of Representatives District 6. Aaron has spent two years on the Minerals, Banking and Economic Development Committee, two years on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee and four years on the Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee. Before he was elected to state office he was president of the Converse County Farm bureau for twelve years, on the board of directors of the Wyoming Agriculture Leadership Council for six years and was president for three years. He is a graduate of the Wyoming LEAD program, spent seventeen years as a guide for the Helleva hunt and twenty-four years with Converse County Rural Fire.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
The state’s current budget shortfalls will be one of the biggest challenges facing the next Legislature. Demand for energy resources has fallen off because of less people traveling globally and less electricity use. This interruption in demand has caused major declines in revenue to the state from our number one revenue source. I believe that the best way to deal with this shortfall is belt-tightening.
I am not in favor of raising taxes to support the current level of spending. We have to live within our means and be fiscally responsible. I believe that this economy is to delicate to carry the load of higher taxes.
If reelected my first concern is that we continue to help businesses that were effected by the shutdown. I will continue to represent Converse County in a fiscally responsible fashion and make sure we develop our resources responsibly so Converse County and Wyoming remain a great place to live and make a living.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
No, we don’t have a problem here.
