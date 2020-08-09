In their own words: State House 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Clausen (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Aaron Clausen is a fourth-generation Converse county rancher and businessman running for reelection for a third term to the Wyoming House of Representatives District 6. Aaron has spent two years on the Minerals, Banking and Economic Development Committee, two years on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee and four years on the Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee. Before he was elected to state office he was president of the Converse County Farm bureau for twelve years, on the board of directors of the Wyoming Agriculture Leadership Council for six years and was president for three years. He is a graduate of the Wyoming LEAD program, spent seventeen years as a guide for the Helleva hunt and twenty-four years with Converse County Rural Fire.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?