In their own words: State House 60

Mark Baker (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I believe that I will best represent the people of Green River. I will work to better our community and bring resources back to Sweetwater County while resisting any push for income taxes. I strongly support the 2nd Amendment; I am the pro-life candidate and I will listen to and fight for the people of Green River.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
I support state agencies providing the same services more efficiently. I also believe removing government barriers to the free market will allow revenue to increase. Removing barriers to access and markets is a key to reviving our economy. Allowing new industries like hemp cultivation and supporting our creative population will push economic diversification and create new streams of revenue for the state.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Yes, often law enforcement is enforcing bad policy and changing those policies is critical to the reform. Our country and our state have a history of striving to be better while understanding we haven’t been perfect. Now is an opportunity to listen to concerns and reform our justice system. Cannabis prohibition is a great example of bad policy that pits law enforcement against the majority of the general public. Correcting the policy is an opportunity to step over the “thin blue line.” It’s an opportunity to bridge the gap between public opinion and policy. Some of the aggression shown towards law enforcement is based on attacking the messenger when the real focus should be correcting the message and the policies.
Lindsey Travis (Democrat)
I provide a different voice to the mix in the Wyoming State Legislature. As a librarian and former journalist I have a background in public service, leadership, advocacy, collaboration and research. I have spent my career thinking differently and brainstorming new ideas in order to help the organizations that I have worked for power through tough times and provide more with less. These skills will all be an asset in the State Legislature. I will work with others, listen and collaborate to help Wyoming work its way out of our current deficit.
Unlike other candidates running for House District 60, I have lived in other states. My family and I chose to move to Wyoming, fell in love with it and decided to make it our home. Because I have lived elsewhere, I have a unique understanding on how good things have been here in Wyoming. We have great schools, fantastic wide-open spaces and strong people. I will fight to help keep things great in Wyoming and push for a vibrant future for generations to come.
There is no quick fix to this revenue drop. Significant cuts like we are currently seeing are not the answer — they only hurt our state and quality of life. I would support raising revenue by increasing the state sales tax and possibly reinstating a small grocery tax as long as it has an end date attached to it. I don’t want to see a grocery tax as something that is added forever — just a short-term answer to a big problem.
My opinion on police reform is that police departments, like every other organization and business out there, can benefit from additional training and a review of its policies. I’m not sure that this is an issue for the state legislature, it feels like something that should be addressed on a more local level.
