In their own words: State House 60

Lindsey Travis (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I provide a different voice to the mix in the Wyoming State Legislature. As a librarian and former journalist I have a background in public service, leadership, advocacy, collaboration and research. I have spent my career thinking differently and brainstorming new ideas in order to help the organizations that I have worked for power through tough times and provide more with less. These skills will all be an asset in the State Legislature. I will work with others, listen and collaborate to help Wyoming work its way out of our current deficit.

Unlike other candidates running for House District 60, I have lived in other states. My family and I chose to move to Wyoming, fell in love with it and decided to make it our home. Because I have lived elsewhere, I have a unique understanding on how good things have been here in Wyoming. We have great schools, fantastic wide-open spaces and strong people. I will fight to help keep things great in Wyoming and push for a vibrant future for generations to come.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?