In their own words: State House 8

Marcie Kindred (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I will bring a new perspective to the Legislature. I am a candidate that is truly by the people, for the people. I’m running to represent House District 8 for my 4 boys and all of our children. I’m running for Wyoming’s future. This moment demands new, innovative ideas and active, bold leadership. We need leaders who listen and respond. Our current legislators often don’t listen to us, partly because they don’t understand us. They have been doing the same old thing for decades, and many of them have forgotten, or never known, what it is like to struggle as a working-class family. They have forgotten how to come up with new ideas out of necessity. I am the best candidate for the job because I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet. I know how to live lean and work hard. I will use my experience to advocate for the needs of Wyoming’s hardworking families. I will fight to make our collective voices heard in the Legislature.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
This issue must be tackled from all directions. We must take a hard look at our budget to make strategic cuts without sacrificing necessary governmental services. We must evaluate new ways to bring in revenue and keep our budget balanced without putting an undue burden on hardworking Wyomingites. Wyoming has been fortunate to have many of our services paid for by the mineral industry, but it is time to cut our reliance to a resource that is subject to such volatile fluctuations of markets outside of our control. I support an equitable and balanced tax structure that allows Wyoming to pay its own bills.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
Sweeping federal standards imposed on law enforcement would be inappropriate for our rural state. The best way to avoid this is to take on necessary reforms at the state level. We should all support advances in the practices of policing, training, recruitment, policy and culture that ensures Wyoming law enforcement has the ability and resources to protect and serve all of its citizens. It’s not a secret that our police officers are being tasked with many things that should not be their responsibility. We need to implement measures like more and better mental health counseling, drug rehabilitation and homelessness prevention that will lift many of the societal burdens police officers are asked to address.
