In their own words: State House 8

Marcie Kindred (Democrat)

I will bring a new perspective to the Legislature. I am a candidate that is truly by the people, for the people. I’m running to represent House District 8 for my 4 boys and all of our children. I’m running for Wyoming’s future. This moment demands new, innovative ideas and active, bold leadership. We need leaders who listen and respond. Our current legislators often don’t listen to us, partly because they don’t understand us. They have been doing the same old thing for decades, and many of them have forgotten, or never known, what it is like to struggle as a working-class family. They have forgotten how to come up with new ideas out of necessity. I am the best candidate for the job because I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet. I know how to live lean and work hard. I will use my experience to advocate for the needs of Wyoming’s hardworking families. I will fight to make our collective voices heard in the Legislature.