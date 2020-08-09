In their own words: State Senate 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jackie Grimes (Democrat)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Einstein said “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” We keep sending Republicans to Cheyenne who keep promising to diversify our economy and bring better paying jobs. Yet Albany County’s median household income is $43,043 compared to the state median of $59,143. Our poverty rate is 25.5% compared to 11.6% for the state. We have a housing shortage and affordability crisis. Republicans keep promising change but we keep getting more of the same. We need new priorities and a new voice, one that represents average people and not indebted to the wealthy or the extraction industries. I am one of those people, can relate to their needs and will be their voice rather than just another Republican towing the party line.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?