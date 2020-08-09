In their own words: State Senate 10

Jackie Grimes (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Einstein said “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” We keep sending Republicans to Cheyenne who keep promising to diversify our economy and bring better paying jobs. Yet Albany County’s median household income is $43,043 compared to the state median of $59,143. Our poverty rate is 25.5% compared to 11.6% for the state. We have a housing shortage and affordability crisis. Republicans keep promising change but we keep getting more of the same. We need new priorities and a new voice, one that represents average people and not indebted to the wealthy or the extraction industries. I am one of those people, can relate to their needs and will be their voice rather than just another Republican towing the party line.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
We need both tax increases and spending cuts. More than half our revenue comes from mineral industries and current depressed pricing is expected to last much longer than previously forecast. All options, including corporate, banking and a progressive income tax should be considered. Companies benefit from our educated work force, transportation systems, utilities and other infrastructures and should support these costs. Across-the-board budget cuts penalize efficient departments while failing to eliminate waste. The “use it or lose it” mindset needs to change. Analyzing previous expenditures can identify departments that run up expenditures at year-end rather than returning unused funds. We need performance measures and transparency to eliminate waste. We also need to stop funding legislative “efficiency studies” for committees with a history of not following recommendations and wasting tax dollars while budgets for public services and infrastructure are cut.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
We need to maintain cool heads and keep perspective. Not all communities across the country are the same or have the same degree of problems. I believe we need a transparent, public database to record all instances of alleged police brutality; to identify whether some communities have patterns of abuse or isolated instances; to analyze the appropriateness and justice of the responses; and a public commission with appropriate representation to develop a range of corrective action plans tied to severity of the systemic abuse. We also need to diversify our public safety system to include other professionals trained in areas such as suicide prevention instead of relying on police in all situations. And I also believe we should end qualified immunity – no other public sector employee receives such blanket protection.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!