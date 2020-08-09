In their own words: State Senate 18

Stefanie Bell (Republican)

I am Stefanie Bell, a leader with the determination, experience and skills to represent Park Country. For twenty years, I have served the people of Park County as a trustee for Park County School District No. 6. I have been a trusted advocate for excellence in education and equity of opportunity for all children, during good times and bad. My experience has resulted in active involvement in local, state and legislative issues, and the result is successful legislation in 2011 and 2015. I know Park County. I have been an actively engaged member and volunteer in our community since 1992. As a graduate and Presidential Partner of Northwest College, I support statewide funding for Wyoming’s community colleges. Park County has abundant recreational opportunities—I pledge to fiercely defend multiple-use and access to public lands for recreation, hunting and fishing. I will be actively advocating for the issues that impact us all — from clean water to air service. In Park County, we are blessed to live, work and raise our children in a healthy environment with vast opportunities. We must protect what is precious and attract what is good.