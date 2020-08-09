In their own words: State Senate 18

Stefanie Bell (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am Stefanie Bell, a leader with the determination, experience and skills to represent Park Country. For twenty years, I have served the people of Park County as a trustee for Park County School District No. 6. I have been a trusted advocate for excellence in education and equity of opportunity for all children, during good times and bad. My experience has resulted in active involvement in local, state and legislative issues, and the result is successful legislation in 2011 and 2015. I know Park County. I have been an actively engaged member and volunteer in our community since 1992. As a graduate and Presidential Partner of Northwest College, I support statewide funding for Wyoming’s community colleges. Park County has abundant recreational opportunities—I pledge to fiercely defend multiple-use and access to public lands for recreation, hunting and fishing. I will be actively advocating for the issues that impact us all — from clean water to air service. In Park County, we are blessed to live, work and raise our children in a healthy environment with vast opportunities. We must protect what is precious and attract what is good.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Before cutting deeper or increasing taxes, the citizens in Wyoming deserve a full accounting of the distribution of the $1.25 billion federal funding provided by the CARES Act. The State of Wyoming has the obligation and authority to distribute these federal funds. The recipients must be identified, and the funds allocated to meet the needs of Wyoming — the state, counties, municipalities and its people. As of July 2, 2020, the total expenditure of CARES funding was $64,418,440. According to the Legislative Service Office, our distribution is falling behind, “the State needs to expend roughly $48 million per week to fully expend the funds by December 30.” The Cares Act funding is a vital piece in Wyoming’s recovery and the fund’s distribution must be transparent, expedient and targeted.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
The racial tension and national protests which grip our nation offer peace officers an opportunity to share their resolve for justice and equity. Policing is a local control issue, not a legislative one. Law enforcement agencies must communicate well what is noble in their officers and departments, including their goals, training practices and grievance procedures. Our local law enforcement officers are valuable members of our communities, and their actions to protect and defend us are valiant and vitally important.
Richard Jones (Republican)
Very simply put, of the candidates that are running, I have the broadest and deepest resume of work and personal experience to bring to the state level of decision making. My 40 years of federal, state, county and private sector work along with a degree in business and finance should allow me to work on issues at the state level, as opposed to my opponents’ focus on education, standard “Wyoming” talking points, and a mostly local experience base. The state job is bigger than that.
Depending on the economy that “drop” may not be so steep. However, in this situation, I’d always look at prioritizing essential services and looking closely at the spending side of programs and agencies and explore new revenue sources before ever looking at tax increases. I will oppose a personal or corporate income tax. I will oppose any legalization of marijuana justified with the false promise of increased tax revenue.
I’m the only candidate with 35 years of federal, state and county law enforcement experience. I don’t see a need for unspecified “reforms.” For instance, the so-called “chokeholds” have not been taught nor approved for use by most law enforcement agencies for almost 30 years. That doesn’t mean issues won’t come up and makes it even more important that there is an experienced voice in the Senate to address the issues. Currently, “police reform” is just a euphemism for socialist ideology and a weakening of the concept of “rule of law.”
