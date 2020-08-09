In their own words: State Senate 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Von Flatern (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I have the experience and the knowledge to do the job without the learning curve that a new legislator would go through. I understand the budget and will be there for the special sessions.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

Our mineral industry is producing less; which means the state revenues are down. We need to balance the budget, per the constitution, which means cutting jobs in the State. If that is our only recourse, then I am willing to do exactly that, but at the same time we need to look at any revenues increases, and that is tough to do in this state.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

As far as police reform, I truly believe that each entity, given the information provided, will look at the needs and wants of their area and respond accordingly. The State Legislature does not need to deal with Police reform.

