In their own words: State Senate 4

Tara Nethercott (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am an effective and decisive leader that truly understands Wyoming. As a small business owner, I recognize the importance of a balanced budget and meeting the bottom line. As an attorney, I advocate daily for the people and businesses of Wyoming. My service in the Wyoming Senate has been effective and I have a proven track record of successful and thoughtful lawmaking.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?

As your state senator, it is important that cuts and revenue generators are thoughtfully and carefully considered. The finer details of each proposal is critical to understanding whether or not a certain proposal would have my support. I firmly believe that Wyoming needs to retool how it delivers vital government services, ensuring that effective efficiencies are achieved.

Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?

I do not support the Wyoming legislature taking up police reform. In recent years, the Wyoming legislature and the Joint Judiciary Committee, of which I serve as the Senate Chairman, has taken up criminal justice reform and implemented progressive laws ensuring the Wyoming criminal justice system is operating with a healthy balance between punishment and reform. The men and women that make up Wyoming’s law enforcement are some of the best in the country.

