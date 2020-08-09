In their own words: State Senate 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Erin Johnson (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

For over 25 years, I’ve had the privilege of calling Wyoming home. I’m a lifelong Republican and am an experienced advocated for mental health and substance abuse services, at-risk youth and abused/neglected children throughout the state. My husband and I own a small welding business in eastern Laramie County and I’m actively involved in the community. I’ve seen when government works and when it doesn’t. There are still plenty of opportunities to get government out of the way to widen the path for economic diversity and development. I’ll balance conservative principles with compassion for my neighbors. Every person in Senate District 6 deserves to be represented by lawmakers who will listen to ideas and work on solutions. The next few years won’t be easy, however, my relationships with legislators, state agencies and private sector citizens mean I’m ready to get working right away. I’ll tirelessly fight to address the concerns impacting every community in Laramie and Goshen counties.

The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?