In their own words: State Senate 6

Erin Johnson (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
For over 25 years, I’ve had the privilege of calling Wyoming home. I’m a lifelong Republican and am an experienced advocated for mental health and substance abuse services, at-risk youth and abused/neglected children throughout the state. My husband and I own a small welding business in eastern Laramie County and I’m actively involved in the community. I’ve seen when government works and when it doesn’t. There are still plenty of opportunities to get government out of the way to widen the path for economic diversity and development. I’ll balance conservative principles with compassion for my neighbors. Every person in Senate District 6 deserves to be represented by lawmakers who will listen to ideas and work on solutions. The next few years won’t be easy, however, my relationships with legislators, state agencies and private sector citizens mean I’m ready to get working right away. I’ll tirelessly fight to address the concerns impacting every community in Laramie and Goshen counties.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Wyoming was creeping toward budget shortfalls and deficits -- but this massive economic event shoved policy makers and legislators into a place no one could see coming. Our dependence on the revenue from natural resources means we need manufacturing and the rest of the country to get back to work. In the meantime, our legislature and executive branch will be faced with decisions that impact every Wyomingite. We must be strong supporters of homegrown business, find and remove the barriers of economic growth, and be champions of the nonprofits providing vital services getting us through these struggling times. No cut can be off the table – there are no “sacred cows.” We cannot cut our way out. It will take working with the private sector, nonprofits and state agencies to find efficiencies and reduce duplicity. We have an opportunity to make thoughtful decisions about Wyoming’s education system, healthcare and every way government delivers any given service.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
As the daughter of a United States Marine (Vietnam Veteran), my deep-rooted support for our military extends to law enforcement. I reject any assault on our men and women of law enforcement. I would support continued Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) for officers to assist with recognizing behavioral health needs when being called to a crisis situation. I also recognize that the pressure and stress on our first responders, law enforcement and front-line workers is at an all time high. Community mental health centers can offer effective tools and ways to cope with high-stress occupations like those in law enforcement. Thank you is not enough – but thank you to every person in law enforcement – highway patrol, sheriff department, police officers and those who work in our corrections system – who put themselves at risk every day when they punch in for work.
Britney Wallesch (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I'm running for office because Wyoming has a great story to tell and I want to help tell it.
But the stories we hear too often try to define us too narrowly. We are better than that. We take care of and help one another. We know the value of hard work. We are independent thinkers and are capable of great innovation and compassion. We need representatives who have skin in the game, people who live here and work here.
I grew up in this district. I founded and run a business, Black Dog Animal Rescue. My son attends our public schools. Our future matters to me. That’s why I’m the best candidate for Wyoming Senate District 6.
The state is facing a $1.5 billion drop in revenue. What cuts or tax increases would you support to address this decline?
Lawmakers are overdue in creating revenue-generating policy leading to economic diversification and stabilization. Further cuts, though now necessary, are only going to make it harder for people to find work and get the support they need to thrive and raise families here.
Some cuts I support include expanding the mandatory furloughing for higher-earning state employees and suspending new capital construction projects. We can use technology options to cancel commercial leases, identify and consolidate redundancies in staffing, and reduce travel and lodging expenses.
I favor policies which will help support and expand our infrastructure, including broadband internet and roadways, fully fund our public school system, and provide civic and financial independence for our people. Some of these policies include expanding Medicaid, creating an investment tax and instituting a corporate income tax.
Nationally, many state legislatures have taken up police reform. Does the Wyoming Legislature need to address this issue?
I grew up in a home supported by law enforcement officers. The mounting tension surrounding America’s policing institutions is deeply unsettling.
I believe that every person -- of every class and color, regardless of who they love, where they’re from, or how they worship--deserves to live in a safe, healthy community, free from discrimination. Our laws should reflect our values, and everyone in our community deserves equal protection under those laws.
I have tremendous respect for the people who work in public safety and who aspire to help keep our communities safe and whole. But our communities are concerned and we must listen to that. Wyoming can have these important conversations. The legislature plays a role in structuring and supporting those and in preventing harmful abuses or biases from taking hold. Lawmakers must assume responsibility for setting a tone, for connecting communities to vital institutions and for following through with accountability measures.
