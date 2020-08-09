In their own words: US House

Carl Beach (Democrat)

Recent events have shown the need to address three main issues both in Wyoming and the U.S.: healthcare, economic recovery and social justice. First, rural healthcare remains a top priority for me, and I am a proponent of single-payer healthcare for the nation. As rural healthcare already depends on multiple revenue streams to stay viable, having a national system that funds and supplies healthcare clinics and hospitals equitably would expand rural emergency and primary care, greatly benefiting many areas around Wyoming. Second, ensuring that our nation and state recover from the economic downturn will take a concerted effort from lawmakers and the private sector. The CARES Act was a step in the right direction but needed to be streamlined in order to get support to the people who needed it most: individuals, families and small businesses. If we cannot return to full business operations due to health concerns in the near future, we will need a stimulus plan that focuses on retention and rehiring of employees. A direct, short-term subsidization of wages would provide both employers and employees incentive to either stay on the payroll or be rehired and allow workers to easily return to full-time once safely able to do so. Third, we need to show an awareness of how demands for social justice are being articulated across our nation and respond to them with systemic changes to our public and private institutions. In the midst of all this, we cannot ignore environmental protection and conservation.