In their own words: US House

Carl Beach (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Having been born and raised in a rural area of Wyoming, I recognize, understand and have lived through many of the issues that face rural America. Combined with a background in international education as a teacher and administrator, I have a unique vision for Wyoming and the leadership skills to tackle 21st century problems without sacrificing our identity.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Recent events have shown the need to address three main issues both in Wyoming and the U.S.: healthcare, economic recovery and social justice. First, rural healthcare remains a top priority for me, and I am a proponent of single-payer healthcare for the nation. As rural healthcare already depends on multiple revenue streams to stay viable, having a national system that funds and supplies healthcare clinics and hospitals equitably would expand rural emergency and primary care, greatly benefiting many areas around Wyoming. Second, ensuring that our nation and state recover from the economic downturn will take a concerted effort from lawmakers and the private sector. The CARES Act was a step in the right direction but needed to be streamlined in order to get support to the people who needed it most: individuals, families and small businesses. If we cannot return to full business operations due to health concerns in the near future, we will need a stimulus plan that focuses on retention and rehiring of employees. A direct, short-term subsidization of wages would provide both employers and employees incentive to either stay on the payroll or be rehired and allow workers to easily return to full-time once safely able to do so. Third, we need to show an awareness of how demands for social justice are being articulated across our nation and respond to them with systemic changes to our public and private institutions. In the midst of all this, we cannot ignore environmental protection and conservation.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The federal government needs to be at the forefront of providing real solutions that help our state move away from its reliance on the mineral industry. Primarily, the federal government can help us to develop infrastructure to attract and retain 21st century jobs and industries that rely less and less on manual labor and more on human-only skills such as creativity, critical thinking and collaboration. Expanding future-proof broadband across the state would be a great first step in allowing our towns and rural communities to engage in a modern economy.
Lynnette Grey Bull (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am not a photo-fit of the last Democratic nominee who was crushed by some 50 points in the last House race Rep. Cheney won. If Democrats in Wyoming want to win, why make the same choice that always leads to defeat? Women and people of color are the lifeblood of the Democratic Party. I am the first Native American woman in the history of Wyoming to run for US Congress. I also have a track record of reaching across the aisle to get things done, most recently working with both Governor Gordon and Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ), which is necessary in a so-called “red state.”
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
We are in the grip of a once-in-a-century pandemic, and we must address that before we can rebuild. My platform includes bold policy proposals for Wyoming to address COVID-19, including an innovative public transportation system that could be crucial to recovering the economy. Similarly, with my COVID-19 policies, no Wyoming rancher or farmer will have to destroy their produce or stock due to the pandemic’s devastating impact on the food industry. COVID-19 has laid bare the structural inequities for minority communities and low-income families. We must close these institutional disparities. Our health care system is broken and we can no longer hide from that reality. Health care is a human right, not a privilege. If elected, I will work to ensure that our citizens do not have to make the choice between seeking medical care or putting food on the table.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The federal government should listen to those of us calling for a just transition from fossil-fuels to renewable energy. The truth about the growing renewable energy sector is that not only is the energy renewable, but so are the jobs. COVID-19 has demonstrated the vulnerability of the fossil-fuel energy sector, which is vital to Wyoming’s economy. Make no mistake, climate change is the existential threat of our age. No Wyoming energy industry workers will be left behind in policy I advocate for or in any legislation I write. This must be a just transition and one that does not destabilize Wyoming’s economy. It’s now not just the climate crisis, but economic reality, that requires diversification in the energy sector and the necessity for a just transition to renewable, green energy sources and secure, well-paying jobs.
Carol Hafner (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I come to you with an open heart, an educated mind and the highest integrity; a rare combination of values and skills. We are at a critical crossroads in our country as we face an international pandemic and political turmoil domestically. To Wyoming, I bring a formal education: BS in Family and Consumer Sciences with over 60 post-graduate credits including dietetics, education, criminal justice, diversity and more. I excelled in microbiology lab and understand pandemics. I traveled solo worldwide. As an international flight attendant I did humanitarian work. I supported families of Pittston coal miners, worked in technical sales, Head Start and was an NEA Union representative. I did service in environmental stewardship, community leadership, political campaigns, Institutional Planning, Anti-bullying/LGBTQ while higher education administrator. I dealt with a work environment where the college president and Board of Trustees president went to prison. Details at: carolhafner.com with contact links.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
The 2019 University of Wyoming survey found uncertainties in energy industry, weakness in overall State economy; also, availability of health care, environmental issues, housing costs, infrastructure costs. Wyoming and nationally: political conflict, availability and cost of health care, 9% immigration. While Wyoming’s rainy day mechanisms have it in better shape than other states short term - coronavirus impact intensified long-term economic diversification needs. With health insurance tied to employment benefits, Wyoming rethinking Medicaid expansion would help the state budget and maintain health services to growing unemployed. I support Medicare for All. USNEWS.COM rates Wyoming #42 in healthcare, before coronavirus. U.S. must reel in health costs and access so monies and concerns can focus on redirecting economic growth to profitability.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The leading U.S. coal producer since 1986, recent Wyoming coal bankruptcies and now coronavirus prioritization dictates all issues/responses. The Just Transition Fund to assist coal-dependent communities and the National Economic Transformation Platform can help Wyoming as well as other states support job revenues and critical services. With recent volatility in oil prices, the land investment purchase from Occidental bid could diversify resources including rare earth minerals and trona focus. Stopping tariff wars, refining relationships with China and other world oil powers would benefit all, especially American consumers. Diplomacy is the foundation for sustained progress.
Liz Cheney (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Wyoming only has one seat in the U.S. House and we must ensure we have the strongest voice possible representing us. I'm a proud constitutional conservative with a track record of championing free markets, restoring our liberties, securing our country and defending our constitutional rights. I have worked with the President to cut burdensome red tape and onerous Obama-era environmental regulations and to defend our constitutional rights. I have been a tireless advocate for Wyoming families and our key industries, including ag, energy and tourism, working to protect us from one-size-fits-all policy handed down from Washington, DC. We are facing many unprecedented challenges, and some in Congress who believe America should be a socialist nation. I will never let that happen, and I will work every day to stop those who want to take power away from individuals and give it to the federal government.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
We face a wide range of challenges from COVID's public health and economic crises, to the assault on fossil fuels by those promoting the Green New Deal, to the rise of China and Russia as growing national security threats. We need to protect Wyoming families and our way of life, get the economy growing again and ensure our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defend all of us. We have seen great progress during the Trump administration on issues like de-regulation, protection of our 2nd Amendment rights and religious freedom. We need to work together to beat COVID and restore economic growth and security.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
I have been working closely the Departments of Interior, Agriculture and Energy, and at the White House to ensure the federal government provides regulatory and other relief. Some of this relief has included: extending exploratory unit deadlines for one year; allowing federal exploratory units to be the largest size proposed by operators that are geographically justified; granting surface commingling and allocation approval requests if all regulatory criteria are met rather than requiring separation of production; allowing for operators to pay APD fees when BLM issues a final decision on those filed in calendar year 2020, rather than at the time of filing the APD; facilitating the approval of applications for one-year suspension of operations and production for federal onshore leases; royalty and lease extension; and working with Dept. Of Energy on clean coal technology and other pilot projects. I introduced the Ending Duplicative Permitting Act, which eliminates a repetitive federal permit required by the BLM for oil and gas operations located on private and state lands that access non-federal minerals.
