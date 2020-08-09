In their own words: US Senate

Washington D.C. must remove her filthy hands from our state in the form of suspending the regulations that prevent the growth of all forms of energy we provide the nation. Coal can still be sold to overseas markets and used for power plants for cheap energy. I would listen to the citizens of our state in the form of a referendum on any and all issues. I will listen to the citizens.

Robert Short (Republican)

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

I am not a career politician; I am a successful small business owner who has made a career creating jobs in Wyoming. If we want to change Washington, we cannot send the same tired politicians who are beholden to the special interest. As a Converse County Commissioner, where I work closest to the people, I bring a wealth of working with people from diverse backgrounds, a tireless pursuit of problem solving, an ability to listen to different points of view, and a willingness to adapt to changing situations. As an electrical engineer, I have worked in the fields of science, technology, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, propulsion, medical, and many others. I understand business, deal making and what it takes to operate responsibly and balancing a budget.

What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?