In their own words: US Senate

Mark Armstrong (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
As a geologist and petroleum engineer who does environmental work, I have run a successful business for more than 30 years and have obtained unique skill sets that qualify me to best represent the people of Wyoming. As an elected official, I have reduced the size of government and held government employees accountable. Having worked as a government employee, I know that the workings of government are broken, and I know how to fix the problems. I’ve signed a term-limits pledge, and I hope that I can implement my agenda in that time frame.
My agenda includes but is not limited to: defunding Planned Parenthood and moving that money to rural health, MCOOL, packing diversity, federal energy policy that stabilizes the rig count, reforming NEPA and CWA, reducing waste and spending in the federal government, measuring performance of agencies and judicial reform. These are in the best interest of Wyomingites. Contrasting this agenda with that of the other candidates makes me clearly the best choice.
Cynthia Lummis, a career politician, has now signed a term-limits pledge. In the House, she sponsored one bill in 8 years. She voted yes on HR 2393 that repealed MCOOL, but now writes editorials about how important MCOOL is for our ranchers.
Bryan Miller is a disabled veteran who was nominated by a senator to attend the academy. Bryan has never held elected office. He ran against Enzi because Mike wanted to tax Amazon and other internet retail stores. The owner of Amazon will likely be the world’s first trillionaire.
Robert Short states he is interested in nuclear power, but he never attended any of the spent nuclear rods subcommittee meetings. Mr. Short is the Converse County board chair, and taxes were raised in 2019 and 2020.
Cade, Holtz, Rice, Roselli and Wheeler have never held elected office of a governmental capacity.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
The U.S. debt and the federal government printing money in violation of the U.S. Constitution is hurting the middle class.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The State of Washington not allowing a Montana/Wyoming company to build a coal terminal to ship coal to Asia violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Supreme Court should rule in Wyoming’s favor soon. 27 states have joined with Wyoming against Washington. A federal energy policy that builds storage when oil falls to $40/barrel and then buys Strategic Reserve at $30/barrel would help stabilize the industry. More information at rmarkarmstrong4senate.com
Devon Cade (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m an excellent candidate for Senator, my track record as a teacher, school police officer, CEO and judge for youth arbitration court and government auditor investigator, who loves the outdoors, fishing, hunting and serving the public, who believes in law and order. As many may know, I previously was a conservative Democrat who supported President Trump from the beginning of his announcement for president. All my Republican opponents supported other candidates in the primary. My opponent Lummis endorsed Rand Paul for president. I’m the only candidate that will cut taxes, knock the hell out of coronavirus and have China pay for it, keeping a lid on regulation and introduce bills that spur economic growth and job creation.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
As Wyoming faces a potential $2.8 billion budget deficit, you need someone with experience to prevent Wyoming from becoming bankrupt. Much of the financial hole Wyoming is in happened during 1999-2007 under my opponent Lummis’ administration as treasurer, which put average Wyomingites in massive debt, which now projects to be at as high as $2.8 billion. We don’t need that representing us in Washington. We need to drain the swamp. Another pressing issue is this coronavirus which has affected millions and China is responsible. As the next senator, one of my first bills is going to be the Wyoming Recovery Act and beyond to reimburse Americans from coronavirus that China caused. We need to invest trillions in America and Americans.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
I believe in limited government, and should allow the public sector to grow and expand. However, since oil prices and the downturn in coal was directly responsible from the coronavirus, China should reimburse Americans and America — Trillions of loss revenue, and reimbursement for loss jobs. As the next senator representing Wyoming, I will conference call President Xi Jinping, President Trump and myself to discuss an action plan to reimbursement.
John Holtz (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am an Eagle Scout and a member of the Christian Legal Society since law school. I obtained the first double-digit firm fixed-price contract in the history of the Hughes Aircraft Company; and I was the head of the team to redesign the fire control system; consisting of the laser range finder, ballistic computer and thermal imaging system of the Army’s main battle tank, the M60A3. I was in the Electro Optical and Space Division of the Hughes Aircraft Company. At one point, almost half of the geosynchronous satellites in the world were made by Hughes. When I was at Hughes, they would tease me about the horse on my Wyoming license plates.
My grandmother met my grandfather in Gillette in 1919 and her brothers had the livery stable.
I was one of the youngest judges in Wyoming history and helped establish the Circuit Court system of today. I was president of my college fraternity and the president of the Alumni Association of the Delta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at the University of Wyoming from 1988 to 1992.
I was instrumental in placing the carrying of concealed weapon without a permit for Wyoming residents on the Wyoming Republican platform in 2010. I am a life member of the NRA.
I still drive the car I had as a judge in 1992; it has over 600,000 miles on the original engine and transmission. We have to learn to do more with less.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Defense and the deficit.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
We should export our resources to Israel and Europe through the Straits of Gibraltar. Wyoming is an energy treasure trove in an energy-short world.
Cynthia Lummis (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a fourth-generation Wyoming native and lifelong rancher. From 2008 to 2016, I served as Wyoming’s lone Congressman in Washington where I helped co-found the Freedom Caucus, championed Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources and fought to rein in spending. I earned a reputation as a no-nonsense conservative garnering an ‘A+’ rating from the National Rifle Association and a 100% voting record with Right to Life. Prior to serving in Congress, I spent eight years as Wyoming State Treasurer and 14 years as a member of the Wyoming State Legislature.
I’m proud to be endorsed by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, Gun Owners of America, the American Conservative Union and over 100 community leaders from all 23 Wyoming counties, among others.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
In the wake of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we enact President Trump’s “America First” agenda. This means bringing the development and manufacturing of essential products back to the United States and to Wyoming, including health care supplies. At the same time, we must expand domestic energy production.
While we can build a strong economy, none of it will matter for the long-term if we fail to tackle our national debt. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I stood up to the moderate leadership of my own party to push back against overspending. In the U.S. Senate, I’ll be a fierce budget hawk and work to cut spending every single day.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Recent global events have created a perfect storm that has left Wyoming energy producers – and the jobs, communities and state revenues they support – devastated. While several factors contributed to the crash in oil prices, a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia was a contributing factor. As a result, it is critical we take a hard look at our relationship with our supposed ally of Saudi Arabia. To safeguard our oil industry, we also need to look at purchasing domestic oil to fill the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve, reducing federal royalty payments, increasing storage capacity and appealing a ruling that struck down certain small refinery exemptions under the Renewable Fuel Standard. To address the downturn in coal, we must advance the research and promotion of carbon capture technologies and coal-derived carbon products, enable the export of Powder River Basin coal through Western ports and ensure fair, transparent and timely permitting processes.
Donna Rice (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’ve spent a lifetime educating myself, raising a family, running a small business and taking care of employees. I’m now embarking on some new business ventures. I’m not a career politician and I think that’s a good thing right now. We need real people in Congress who understand what their constituents are facing after the economic downturns of a worldwide pandemic. We need creativity, tenacity and vision, not politics as usual. I come into this challenge with a fresh voice and solid conservative values, the kind of values that built this country. My grandchildren, and yours, need people like me to step up now and work tirelessly, just like President Trump, to preserve our freedoms and American opportunity for future generations.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Economic recovery after coronavirus encompasses a wide variety of pressing issues. We need to get our country back to work, safely and with health considerations in mind, but back to work. We have opportunities to create new jobs as we bring supply chain necessity production closer to home. For Wyoming, that means finding ways to bring our beef and other agricultural processing and sales back to our local communities. It also means diversifying our economy and tax base. We need to work vigorously toward upgrading infrastructure and making it business-friendly, thereby creating opportunities for new small businesses in Wyoming. In 2020, high-speed internet is a must, not a luxury. If small business thrives, our communities will be better served, and larger businesses will follow.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The federal government’s diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian/Saudi price war have helped with the excess inventory issues. However, lower demand as a result of the COVID pandemic remains an issue. Time is one factor in recovery of demand. The Federal government’s ongoing encouragement of jobs creation, economic recovery after COVID, a return to normal life (with health precautions) along with infrastructure repair and replacement will also help stimulate demand. I support review of regulations and the reduction of onerous or outdated regulation wherever possible to allow coal to be brought to market, shipped, exported and utilized by a worldwide market.
Star Roselli (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I have had two and a half years running a nonprofit which dealt with domestic and international issues of war and terrorism. I have a plan to raise the standard of living for the citizens of Wyoming. I’m single and will spend all my time working for the this state. I will respond to the people who contact me I will not ignore you.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Wyoming is what the people want me to spend all my time on, not helping other states. For us, each family in Wyoming needs to be paid a royalty from those companies stealing our oil in the amount of about 800 dollars a month, every month, Next, Social Security needs to have a cost of living increase for 2021. I will push for mineral mines which need to be opened back up on the northeastern side of the state. Gasoline production needs to be increased in our state with a small portion of those profits going back to the people in their mailbox. The stimulus money received by the governor from Washington D.C. needs to be voted on by the people how that money should be spent.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Washington D.C. must remove her filthy hands from our state in the form of suspending the regulations that prevent the growth of all forms of energy we provide the nation. Coal can still be sold to overseas markets and used for power plants for cheap energy. I would listen to the citizens of our state in the form of a referendum on any and all issues. I will listen to the citizens.
Robert Short (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I am not a career politician; I am a successful small business owner who has made a career creating jobs in Wyoming. If we want to change Washington, we cannot send the same tired politicians who are beholden to the special interest. As a Converse County Commissioner, where I work closest to the people, I bring a wealth of working with people from diverse backgrounds, a tireless pursuit of problem solving, an ability to listen to different points of view, and a willingness to adapt to changing situations. As an electrical engineer, I have worked in the fields of science, technology, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, propulsion, medical, and many others. I understand business, deal making and what it takes to operate responsibly and balancing a budget.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Nothing is as exciting as helping our country achieve domestic energy and economic security. We were once a nation of innovative genius and unstoppable drive. We must again become a manufacturing powerhouse. We have outsourced jobs critical to our base prosperity and today we see the security risk, as we must rely on foreign actors to provide us with critical resources to maintain our military, medical and communications. Today, China manufactures most of our antibiotics. What if they cut off the supply? China builds most of our next generation communications hardware. Does Huawei truly no longer build a ‘backdoor’ into these devices? China builds many drones that fly over our country. Do those drones ‘share’ our infrastructure data? We can no longer live with the belief that cheaper is better, because we can clearly see that it is not. If we want to have a prosperous country, we must invest in it. We must not incentivize companies to offshore their manufacturing to maximize their profits, the only winners in these scenarios are investors and the foreign countries where these goods are manufactured.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
The federal government must help open new export markets for our coal, oil, and gas. Blocking Wyoming coal from export off the West coast is a clear violation of the Commerce Clause. Government must stop the dumping of uranium and trona on our domestic markets by foreign actors. On the regulatory front, government needs to allow existing leases and permits to be extended as producers navigate the downturn in prices. Accelerating the decommissioning of power plants jeopardizes our electricity base which puts all aspects of our economy in jeopardy.
Josh Wheeler (Republican)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My military career allows me the opportunity to think outside the box. And I live by my oath even today and run my campaign legally. I know I will keep my office open to the people and I will sponsor more than one bill in eight years.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
The United States needs to start taking better care of their veterans through the VA. We also need to balance our budget. Continuing to put people in office who have failed to balance our budget and/or run fiscally irresponsible campaigns by trying to buy an election needs to end. Fresh ideas are needed in both our U.S. and state legislatures.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
If the United States is to get involved in our fight to export our coal, the U.S. government needs to push penalties on Oregon and Washington for blocking our export of coal to Asia. Another thing we should do is truly diversify our economy; we have ways and means to do so yet we steer clear of it.
Merav Ben-David (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
My diverse background (growing up on a farm, serving in the military, being an educator and trained as a scientist) provides me with the tools to develop federal legislation that will support a holistic vision for diversifying Wyoming’s economy and securing our future while maintaining our shared values. Scientists, at our core, are problem solvers who find solutions by asking questions and collecting and analyzing facts and data. The need for such a perspective has become clearer than ever in recent months as we struggle to reduce the loss of life and the economic downturn from COVID-19.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
The confluence of a global pandemic and economic recession has left more than 40 million workers unemployed, many of them uninsured. Medical emergencies are the main cause of bankruptcies, homelessness and hunger in the U.S. Leaving Americans without the ability to feed their families, keep their homes and access healthcare in the middle of a pandemic is unconscionable. Although Wyoming fares better than other states during COVID-19, the continued long-term decline in the demand for coal and oil have left thousands of Wyomingites jobless. Wyoming already lost significant portions of its revenue, triggering additional budget cuts that will add to job losses across many sectors of our economy.
In the immediate term, we need to provide all Americans and small businesses with additional assistance. Then, we must adopt a universal healthcare system, in which access to healthcare is independent of employment. Such a plan should address the needs of rural states like Wyoming, by providing services for our far-flung ranches, support for rural hospitals and retention of healthcare professionals. Finally, the U.S. needs to invest in technology and innovation that will lead to renewed economic growth and prosperity, especially in rural and marginalized communities including Black, Latino and Indigenous people.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Coal, oil and gas have been on the decline for many years. This situation will be exacerbated as the world continues to rapidly transition to alternative energy sources. The future of Wyoming will depend on the diversification of our economy and our workforce while keeping Wyoming Wyoming. The federal government will play a critical role in providing the funds that will allow the state to improve and redesign our infrastructure, as well as offer high-quality healthcare, education and job training programs. That, in conjunction with living up to our name “The Equality State,” will make Wyoming attractive to innovative, emerging industries.
Kenneth Casner (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Leadership as statesman, not a politician bought and paid for. I work for all of Wyoming as an independent for the public good.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
Recovery from a pandemic, reducing the overall debt and providing a fair wage and overall health care with solid education for the future.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Diversity through programs in the future of developments in the modern trends in the world economy. Through Solar, wind, hydro generation and technology. Education and health care.
James DeBrine (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
Because I am early retired. No family or job to take my time from being 100% dedicated to being a Senator for Wyoming. I also tested college-level reading in elementary. And Wyoming will be my home to the end of my days. As a Bible Christian, I do not fear man. Exposing liars. Promoting goodness for all Americans is my goal.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
1) Health Care, Cradle to Grave, 100% mental & physical. Humans Before Greed. 2) Living wages. 3) Protecting the Earth for Future Generations. 3) Justice Reform and all that entails.
What role should the federal government play in helping Wyoming respond to the crash in oil prices and the ongoing downturn in coal?
Job retraining. Protection for all employees, where greed & incompetency has threatened life-long preparations. Continued growth of wind power in our windy & large land areas. Grants & interest-free loans to develop alternate economic income.
Yana Ludwig (Democrat)
Why are you the best candidate for the job?
I’m a working class mom who understands the struggles most people face in navigating our economy. I’m in this for my kids’ future, not to play political games with people’s lives. I’ve spent my adult life working in the nonprofit and cooperative fields, particularly focused on locally self-determined responses to things like economic insecurity and climate disruption. I have deep faith in the creative and caring power of communities when the deck is not stacked against them by government interference or economic forces larger than themselves. I also have experience with policy development through my work with the New Economy Coalition and developed a version of the Green New Deal in my 2017 book, grounded in economic and racial justice.
What are the most pressing issues facing Wyoming and the U.S.?
The joint crisis of economic instability and climate disruption, which will only be fixed if we see them as connected. We need serious restructuring of our economy, away from the 1% having all of the power, getting all of the profits and having planet-destroying business practices, and toward small businesses, cooperatives and local communities being the center of a new, sustainable economy. COVID-19 revealed both the cracks in our economic system and the ways that we are not prepared for a nationwide crisis. When we are not prepared, vulnerable populations (people with disabilities, our tribes, elders and children, poor people, LGBTQIA+ folks and people of color) take the brunt of those effects. We need people in DC who first and foremost look out for these groups, not their wealthy donors interests, and also have experience developing new, more humane systems. This points to things like Single Payer healthcare, public banks, student debt forgiveness and overturning Citizens United.
