Incoming Casper council member responds to report that he violated protection order, threatened ex

The report alleged Knell violated a protection order filed by his ex-wife during their divorce on three occasions, and that he threatened to kill his ex-wife over the phone while out on probation. Knell said Tuesday that he was never placed on probation, but was out on bond at the time. He acknowledged that by making a phone call to his ex-wife, he did violate the order.

“The sheriff’s deputy even asked me, did I threaten to kill her, and I shouldn’t have said this,” Knell said, “but I said, ‘John, really, if I wanted her dead don’t you think she would have been dead a long time ago, before I lost all the millions and s---?'”

Knell claimed the call was not a death threat, but rather an attempt to “relax” his ex-wife and to urge her to consider the effect of the charges on their children.