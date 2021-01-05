Incoming Casper council member responds to report that he violated protection order, threatened ex

Freshman Casper City Council member Bruce Knell defended himself Tuesday in the wake of a K2 Radio report that stated he pleaded guilty to repeatedly violating a protection order and to threatening death to his ex-wife while he lived in Lander in 2016.
Knell is set to be sworn in to the council Tuesday. He, along with Amber Pollock, was elected to represent Ward I in November.
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Knell said that the charges against him — three counts of violating a protection order and one instance of threatening death by phone — all stemmed from a contentious divorce process. The divorce was finalized in 2015, and Knell has since remarried.
He said he never entered a guilty plea to any of the charges, claiming the case was not criminal. Fremont County Circuit Court minutes quoted in K2’s report shows the judge accepting a guilty plea to three misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order and one of threatening death by phone. Court records show he was convicted in 2016.
“It was five years ago, before I ever moved to Casper, before I ever ran for office, and that’s not who I am, so what does it matter?” Knell said. “It was a very emotional, tumultuous time during an extremely contested divorce, and if you’ve ever been divorced you’ll understand.”
The report alleged Knell violated a protection order filed by his ex-wife during their divorce on three occasions, and that he threatened to kill his ex-wife over the phone while out on probation. Knell said Tuesday that he was never placed on probation, but was out on bond at the time. He acknowledged that by making a phone call to his ex-wife, he did violate the order.
“The sheriff’s deputy even asked me, did I threaten to kill her, and I shouldn’t have said this,” Knell said, “but I said, ‘John, really, if I wanted her dead don’t you think she would have been dead a long time ago, before I lost all the millions and s---?'”
Knell claimed the call was not a death threat, but rather an attempt to “relax” his ex-wife and to urge her to consider the effect of the charges on their children.
He also provided an explanation for each of the three violations. He said the first, in which his ex-wife reported he rolled his window down at a stoplight and yelled at her, was disproved by surveillance footage from a nearby Ace Hardware. The second occurred while Knell said he was riding a float in a Fourth of July parade in Lander, unaware his ex-wife was sitting on the side within the distance required by the protection order. The third, Knell claimed, happened while he was picking up their children for visitation in his boat, apparently too close to his ex-wife’s campsite.
The protection order was filed by his ex-wife following their divorce in 2015. Knell said Tuesday that he agreed to the order in court and thought it was a good idea.
K2’s report also mentioned a bankruptcy claim filed by Knell in the aftermath of the divorce, which he acknowledged was a failed attempt at avoiding paying his ex-wife the full amount the judge awarded to her in court.
Knell said he and his ex-wife have little communication, but still co-parent their children. He cited the divorce as the reason he moved to Casper in 2017.