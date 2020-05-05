Indoor dining at Casper restaurants likely to reopen this week

Dr. Ghazi Ghanem, the other county health officer here, said the pandemic was a "once-in-100-year event," adding that the community's response has slowed the spread of the virus here. He said the clusters associated with the Wyoming Behavioral Institute — where the majority of Wyoming's cases have been linked — has stabilized.

He said the county had a "nice decline" in confirmed cases, even as the number of tests administered in the county holds steady. The nearly two weeks that have passed since the most recent case was announced, a period of time that represents the incubation period of the virus, was an indicator to officials that things can be loosened.

But he warned that previous restrictions can be reestablished, should the virus come roaring back in the coming months and leave officials "with no other choice."

"COVID-19 is a virus that probably will not go away," he said. "It probably will reemerge with us again sometime in the fall. Right now, though, what we are looking for is a gradual decline and to keep our numbers low so we can go from one phase to the next and the next."