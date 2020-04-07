Inmate in Natrona County juvenile detention center tests positive for COVID-19, county says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A juvenile in the Natrona County Regional Juvenile Detention Center tested positive Monday for COVID-19, according to a press release.

"Since the beginning of incarceration, the juvenile was, and continues to be isolated from the rest of the ... population," Rebekah Ladd, the county's spokeswoman for COVID-19-related matters, said in a press release. In a subsequent interview, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sean Ellis said that isolation is typical for new inmates as they're processed.

He said because of the isolation, the risk of exposure to staff and other inmates is "way low." The juvenile is Natrona County's 26th confirmed case.

The Star-Tribune had asked the Casper-Natrona County Health Department earlier Tuesday about an infection at the facility. According to the press release, the center is following "isolating protocols and guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The statement did not disclose the juvenile's medical condition, age or gender. Ellis said in a subsequent interview that he couldn't say how long the juvenile had been incarcerated. He said the juvenile is still in the facility and has not been hospitalized.