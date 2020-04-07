Inmate in Natrona County juvenile detention center tests positive for COVID-19, county says

A juvenile in the Natrona County Regional Juvenile Detention Center tested positive Monday for COVID-19, according to a press release.
"Since the beginning of incarceration, the juvenile was, and continues to be isolated from the rest of the ... population," Rebekah Ladd, the county's spokeswoman for COVID-19-related matters, said in a press release. In a subsequent interview, Natrona County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sean Ellis said that isolation is typical for new inmates as they're processed.
He said because of the isolation, the risk of exposure to staff and other inmates is "way low." The juvenile is Natrona County's 26th confirmed case.
The Star-Tribune had asked the Casper-Natrona County Health Department earlier Tuesday about an infection at the facility. According to the press release, the center is following "isolating protocols and guidelines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
The statement did not disclose the juvenile's medical condition, age or gender. Ellis said in a subsequent interview that he couldn't say how long the juvenile had been incarcerated. He said the juvenile is still in the facility and has not been hospitalized.
Ellis said health officials are still conducting an investigation about how the juvenile may have been infected and he didn't know "why they chose to administer the test" to the juvenile.
As of Monday, there were 216 identified cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. Twenty-six of those are in Natrona County, with nearly half here tied to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.
The actual total of infected people is almost certainly much higher, given testing limitations, health experts say. Many people with COVID-19 don't have symptoms, meaning they can pass it off to someone else without even knowing it.
Seventeen of the state's 23 counties have at least one confirmed case. At least 13 percent of Wyoming patients with the coronavirus have been hospitalized, and 37 patients have fully recovered.
In an effort to slow the disease, Gov. Mark Gordon and state Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist last month ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms, tattoo parlors and hair salons. Restaurants remain open, but only for to-go orders. People are also prohibited from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
On Friday, Gordon extended the closures through the end of April.
Wyoming was the last state to reach 100 confirmed cases, though it has more COVID-19 cases per capita than more than a dozen states. It is currently the only state without a coronavirus patient who has died.
Star-Tribune staff writer Chris Aadland contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.