Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 27, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Alexander Cochran, 22, NCSO, hold for circuit court, hold for WSP; Richard Sparks, 61, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Ashley Moyte, 28, MPD, public intoxication; Garrett Revere, 61, CPD, expc ord disturbance; Terra Deckert, 23, CPD, DWUI, attempt to elude, interference with peace officer, assault on a police officer, seat belt required; David Wingrove, 19, CPD, criminal warrant; Calice Archambault, 18, CPD, interference with peace officer, MIP state, controlled substance possession.
