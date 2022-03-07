Investigation into Mills apartment fire to begin once conditions allow

An investigation into a large fire at an unoccupied Mills apartment building is still pending, Mills Fire Chief Bob Lanz said Monday.

The blaze began Friday night, and burned for nearly a full day before being completely extinguished. Because there was no one inside the building at the time, Lanz said, the fire may have been reported later into its progress than usual.

The conditions at the scene on Poison Spider Road over the weekend were too unsafe, Lanz said, and there was too much collapse to send investigators in.

"We can't risk someone's life to find out how the fire started," Lanz said.

An arson dog from the Rawlins Fire Department, which Lanz said may be the only one in the state, is also set to assist in the investigation later this week. It's too early to tell whether there was any suspected criminal activity involved in the fire, the chief said, but the canine is only called out to fires that may have been intentionally set.

There had been some theft reported at the construction site prior to the fire, so police had installed a camera on the site that may help with the investigation. Lanz said investigators from Mills fire and police, Natrona County, Casper, Evansville and Bar Nunn fire departments are being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms since the complex received federal money.

It took almost a full day for the fire to be declared completely out, Lanz said, even with snow starting late Friday night and continuing into Saturday.

The building was around 90% finished with its construction and was set to house occupants as early as April. Now, it's a complete loss.

"After the demolition and rebuild, it's millions of dollars (of damage)," Lanz said, though he didn't have an exact estimate.

The chief said firefighters used "millions of gallons" of water to put out the blaze. At one point, four lines to the same hydrant exhausted its supply — something that Lanz said is "very rare."

Crews began demolition over the weekend, knocking down walls to contain the fire as it flared up on Saturday. The building was mostly drywalled and painted, unlike its sister building next door which still has a lot of exposed wood.

"In terms of why it took off so fast, that's what we're trying to figure out," Lanz said.

