A massive blizzard forced the closure of multiple highways around Wyoming on Tuesday evening.

Interstate 25 closed from Casper to Buffalo early in the evening amid heavy snows and high winds. Winter conditions also caused Interstate 90 to shut down from Sheridan to Gillette.

Hundreds of miles to the south, Interstate 80 closed from Rawlins to Laramie. The eastbound lanes of the highway were also shut down from Rock Springs to Rawlins, while the westbound lanes were shuttered from Laramie to Cheyenne.

Even by Wyoming standards, the storm sweeping over the state is massive. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour were forecast overnight Tuesday, with more snow expected Wednesday, the National Weather Service office in Riverton reported. Wind gusts of 40 mph to 60 mph were expected.

At least 6 inches of snow was likely to fall in most places, with many communities forecast to receive move than a foot.

