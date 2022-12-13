'It's bad. Stay home': Storm slams Wyoming, shuts down highways around the state

A powerful storm brought heavy snow and high winds to Wyoming on Tuesday, closing highways across many parts of the state.

Winter conditions closed Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Cheyenne -- a distance of about 250 miles. The eastbound lanes of the highway were also closed from Rock Springs to the Utah border and from Cheyenne to the Nebraska border.

Interstate 25, meanwhile, closed Tuesday evening between Cheyenne and Casper. A Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman reported multiple crashes in the area of Chugwater on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm swept into the state on Monday afternoon and gradually moved eastward overnight. As of noon Tuesday, it had already dumped more than 10 inches of snow over parts of the Riverton area, 6 inches in Buffalo and about 5 inches over parts of Casper, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with heavy snow came high winds, which led to whiteouts in eastern Wyoming and dangerous driving conditions on roads in the area.

Wind chills were expected to drop to zero in Casper, minus 7 in Laramie and minus 20 in Lusk overnight Tuesday.

"It's bad. Stay Home," the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne posted on social media shortly before sunset.

Along with multiple highways, the storm prompted several school districts around the state to close or go virtual. Among them were Glenrock, Buffalo and Riverton schools, along with Laramie County Community College and Central Wyoming College. Devils Tower National Monument also closed due to blizzard conditions.

Snow fell throughout the day in Casper, but the city avoided some of the storm's worst impacts. Public schools in Natrona County remained open on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Casper had 13 plow and salter vehicles taking care of nonresidential streets, including school routes, said Assistant to the City Manager Jolene Martinez.

Plow drivers are working 24 hours a day, on 12-hour shifts.

After the snow stops falling, they’ll go back to working 8-hour shifts, and will pick up the windrows piling up in the streets.

The city wasn’t aware of any serious damage caused by the weather.

“It's business as usual for us, and there's nothing remarkable here,” Martinez said.

The slow-moving storm was expected to drop more snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and high winds were forecast to linger over the region. Some schools, including those in Goshen County and Pinedale, preemptively elected to declare Wednesday a snow day.

Snow showers could continue through Thursday in parts of Wyoming.

