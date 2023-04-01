Old man winter isn't done with us yet.

The forecast for early April looks a lot like the past several months in Wyoming: heaps of snow combined with bitter cold.

A winter storm is expected to sweep over the state beginning Monday, with significant accumulations of snow expected starting that afternoon through Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. Central Wyoming is expected to be hit particularly hard, especially in Natrona County, Converse County and southern Fremont County.

A winter storm watch is set to go into effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Casper is expected to receive at least six inches of snow, with a 70 percent chance of a foot or more, according to the weather service. Snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches are possible in Natrona County, with Casper Mountain poised to get a whopping 25 to 35 inches of snow, the weather service reported.

A significant amount of snowfall is also expected in Douglas, Wheatland, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Lander and Riverton.

Because of the spring sun angle, the snow may melt on paved roads during the day Monday. But that will likely change once the sun sets Monday evening.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible in places, the weather service warned.

The snow is expected to continue Tuesday before clearer conditions take over. But unseasonably cold temperatures are expected to follow, with lows Wednesday morning in the single digits and teens, the weather service reported.

Looking ahead to the arrival of the next snowstorm possible early next week. At this time it looks like snow will start moving into the region early Monday and persist through late Tuesday evening. Significant snowfall will be possible with this storm. #WYWx #NEWx pic.twitter.com/2DsBledAG9 — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 31, 2023

Wyoming has been battered by harsh conditions and heavy snow throughout the winter season. They've led to lengthy highway closures and made life difficult for local ranchers, who've had to contend with higher prices and mountainous snow drifts.

The weather has also been blamed for the increase in deadly crashes so far this year in Wyoming. As of late March, 31 people had died on Wyoming roads in 2023. That's nearly double last year's pace.

Wildlife, too, have felt the effects of the harsh winter. In a meeting Thursday in Pinedale, state wildlife officials said cold temperatures, deep snow and a rare disease have decimated pronghorn and mule deer populations.

Experts say the heavy snow could also result in minor flooding in parts of Wyoming, especially in the Saratoga and Sinclair areas, where the North Platte River runs undammed. But that high snowfall could also ease the lengthy drought that much of Wyoming has faced in the recent past.

