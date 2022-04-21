 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It's spring, but another blast of winter is headed for Wyoming

  Updated
Snow

Casper is seen from the Bridle Trail on Casper Mountain in December. Snow is expected to fall over much of Wyoming this weekend.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

On Thursday, the temperature climbed into the 70s in Casper. It felt, after a spell of unusually cold weather, that spring had finally arrived.

But the cold isn’t done with Casper yet. A new storm is on its way and is expected to bring snow and high winds to the Equality State just in time for the weekend.

The snow is forecast to begin falling over the northwestern communities of Jackson, Cody and the Bighorn Basin on Friday afternoon and evening. By Saturday morning, central Wyoming, including Casper, is expected to get another blast of wintry weather, according to a National Weather Service briefing on Thursday.

The storm is expected to affect travel and could result in road closures. Strong winds could result in blowing snow along area highways.

Temperatures are expected to plunge across the state. Thermometers in Casper, for example, are expected to fall nearly 40 degrees, the weather service reported. Drops of more than 30 degrees are also forecast for Gillette, Buffalo, Riverton and Thermopolis.

Winds, meanwhile, could reach nearly 40 mph in Casper and over 50 mph in Buffalo and Worland. That could result in blizzard conditions on Saturday and early Sunday along Interstate 90 in northern Wyoming, according to the Department of Transportation.

Casper could also experience blowing snow and slick roads.

The heaviest snows are expected in northern Wyoming, the weather service reported.

Up to 6-8 inches of snow could fall on Buffalo during the storm, with 3-4 inches of snow forecast in the Casper area, according to the weather service. Only an inch or two of snow is expected to fall over the Interstate 80 corridor.

