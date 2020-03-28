Jackson issues shelter-in-place order to limit spread of COVID-19

The Town of Jackson on Saturday ordered residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jackson becomes the first town in Wyoming to adopt a stay-at-home order in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist have issued multiple closure orders, but have stopped short of a shelter-in-place requirement.

Jackson's order, which was passed unanimously, goes into effect immediately and will expire, if it's not revised, on April 17.

The ordinance carves out multiple exemptions. For example, residents will be able to leave their homes to visit a doctor or obtain food, household supplies and pet food. People will also be allowed to leave to work at types of businesses deemed essential by the ordinance.

Health officials have identified 14 cases of coronavirus in Teton County. That's the third-highest total in Wyoming.