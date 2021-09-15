Jai-Ayla Quest chosen to replace Lutz on Casper City Council

The Casper City Council has its newest member.

Jai-Ayla Quest was selected by the council on Tuesday to represent Ward 1 in the seat left open in August when former council member Khrystyn Lutz moved to Lander.

Quest is a mother of twins and a program specialist for The Stanley Center for Peace and Security's Mass Violence and Atrocities Program.

In her 10 minutes in front of the council on Tuesday, she highlighted the importance of solving local problems before they become global ones.

"(Problems) start on our streets, in our classrooms, in our coffee shops," Quest said, appearing via video call during Tuesday's interviews. "They start when some aren't seen as equal, when communities become divided along ideological lines, and when the majority stops looking out for the minority."

The Casper native said she's noticed increasing division in Casper, and wants to work to provide more employment opportunities that could help keep young people in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quest also stressed her desire to keep Casper a family-oriented community, saying she understands what parents look for when deciding where to send their children to school and surveying growth opportunities for the next generation.