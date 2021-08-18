Jalan Crossland to perform at Casper tennis fundraiser

Wyoming musician Jalan Crossland will headline a concert Thursday to raise money for a new tennis facility in Casper.

The Casper Community Tennis Association has been working to bring a new facility to the city for 15 years. The facility would be used by youth and adult players and provide a venue to host meets and high school tournaments, according to an announcement from the group.

Neither Natrona County nor Kelly Walsh high schools have tennis courts on their campuses. Instead, Natrona County uses the Washington Park courts, while Kelly Walsh practices at Casper Country Club.

Athletes from both schools would use the new center.

"It would be really nice to have new facility," said Avery Olson, who plays tennis for Natrona County, in a statement. "It’s been super inconvenient just for the fact that after school we have to drive pretty far to get to a court and and everyone’s at different spots all the time."

Thursday's event, which is set to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m at the Casper Country Club tennis courts, will feature a free kids tennis clinic, bouncy houses, a tennis showcase and a performance from Crossland at 7 p.m.

