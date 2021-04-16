Jeffree Star hospitalized after crash near Casper

YouTuber, businessman and part-time Casper resident Jeffree Star is in the hospital after a crash Friday morning on Hat Six Road.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck, Star hit some slush on the road around mile marker 3.5 just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, veered off the roadway and overturned his Rolls Royce.
Daniel Lucas, Star’s friend, was also in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center following the wreck.
A picture posted on Star’s Twitter shows the pair holding hands in hospital gowns, with Star lying down in a neck brace.
“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet, posted around noon Friday, reads. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”
A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq— Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021
Star, who's best known for his cosmetics business, announced his move to a 70-acre Casper Mountain ranch in December, and has split his time between Wyoming and California since.
The Youtuber got his start as a provocative and at many times controversial MySpace personality and musical artist. Several videos and accounts from his early years of fame show him using racist language. In recent years, images of Star with a Confederate flag and promoting self-harm have also resurfaced, prompting a series of apology statements and videos in response.
Since moving to Wyoming, Star has said that he plans to employ locals at a warehouse for his company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics. He also indicated last week on social media that he is shipping his Star Lounge line from Casper.