Jeffree Star hospitalized after crash near Casper

YouTuber, businessman and part-time Casper resident Jeffree Star is in the hospital after a crash Friday morning on Hat Six Road.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck, Star hit some slush on the road around mile marker 3.5 just after 8:30 a.m. Friday, veered off the roadway and overturned his Rolls Royce.

Daniel Lucas, Star’s friend, was also in the car. Both were taken to Wyoming Medical Center following the wreck.

A picture posted on Star’s Twitter shows the pair holding hands in hospital gowns, with Star lying down in a neck brace.

“A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice,” the tweet, posted around noon Friday, reads. “We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive.”

Star, who's best known for his cosmetics business, announced his move to a 70-acre Casper Mountain ranch in December, and has split his time between Wyoming and California since.