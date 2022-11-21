Jeffree Star to open meat, makeup shop in downtown Casper

Youtuber and Casper resident Jeffree Star is opening a store in the former Hall on Ash building in downtown.

The controversial celebrity and makeup magnate — who announced his plans Nov. 13 over social media — pitched the yet-to-be-named project as both a shop and “interactive space.”

The approximately 7,000-square-foot building will include products from Jeffree Star Cosmetics, meat from Star Yak Ranch and other merchandise, according to a Facebook post on his yak ranch page.

It’ll also include a Jeffree Star museum of sorts, displaying some of Star’s personal luxury goods, props from his cosmetics advertisements and so on.

The store, located at 355 S. Ash Street, is set to open in spring, the post said. The store’s predecessor, an event venue called The Hall on Ash, opened in 2019 and shuttered in 2022.

Handfuls of Casper residents took to the comments section to express their enthusiasm for Star's arrival downtown. Some out-of-state commenters even said they would travel to see the store.

Downtown Casper's seen a handful of new businesses come and go in recent years. The 2017 solar eclipse brought a flood of tourism dollars to the city. Many business owners seized on that boom to open storefronts downtown. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which caused more than a few to shutter.

Star relocated to Casper from LA in December 2020. He started his yak ranch in 2021 and has since opened a distribution center in Evansville. His yak meat is featured at a handful of local stores and restaurants.

Star rose to fame in the mid-2000s as a beauty blogger and musician on MySpace and Youtube. His business, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, has a massive following, and his YouTube page has nearly 16 million subscribers. He also sells marijuana-themed clothing and accessories.

Since his move to Casper, Star has received broad support from the community. Before moving here, he was accused of sexual and physical assault by multiple people, a 2020 investigation by Insider found. Several older videos have also shown the Youtuber yelling slurs at Black women and making other racist comments.

He's publicly apologized for the videos over social media. He called the assault allegations false and defamatory.