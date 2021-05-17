Jorgensen to receive University of Wyoming literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday afternoon at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.

The award is sponsored by the University of Wyoming College of Education Literacy Center and Clinic Board.

Jorgensen first began the Casper Reads program more than 20 years ago in honor of his late wife, Sue, who specialized in literacy before her death in a car accident in 1996.

In 2018, he told the Star-Tribune how the program, now expanded to every county in Wyoming and several other states, began.

“When Sue passed away, we had some memorial money left. Our five children went to Woods Learning Center and they had a really substandard library. I think there were about 150 students there then. So we thought it would be nice to give them some books to honor Sue’s work with and love of literacy. Judy Neal from the Woods staff helped provide some titles for us, and we gave a hardback book to each student there. Then we thought, well, could we do it for the county? And we thought we might have to raise $10,000 to do it in Natrona County one time,” he recalled then.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}