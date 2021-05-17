Jorgensen to receive UW literacy award

Philanthropist and retired banker John Jorgensen will receive the 2020 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award on Tuesday at the Nicolaysen Art Museum at the conclusion of the Wyoming Reads literacy celebration for first graders at approximately 1:30 p.m. A reception sponsored by the Natrona County Library Foundation will follow the awards presentation.
The award is sponsored by the UW College of Education Literacy Center and Clinic Board.
Jorgensen first began the Casper Reads program more than 20 years ago in honor of his late wife, Sue, who specialized in literacy before her death in a car accident in 1996.
In 2018, he told the Star-Tribune how the program, now expanded to every county in Wyoming and several other states, began.
"When Sue passed away, we had some memorial money left. Our five children went to Woods Learning Center and they had a really substandard library. I think there were about 150 students there then. So we thought it would be nice to give them some books to honor Sue’s work with and love of literacy. Judy Neal from the Woods staff helped provide some titles for us, and we gave a hardback book to each student there. Then we thought, well, could we do it for the county? And we thought we might have to raise $10,000 to do it in Natrona County one time," he recalled then.
Tuesday marks the 16th year statewide of the program and the 23rd year for Casper Reads, which gives a personalized hardback copy of a book of their choosing from a list of six titles to each first grader in public, parochial and home school settings. The celebration at the library includes celebrity readers reading the books of choice to the children, then lunch and a viewing of the fairy tale, "Good Queen Sue," which Jorgensen wrote to honor his wife.
Jorgensen recalls that the favorite book of all time during the life of the program has been, “The Day the Crayons Quit,” written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Oliver Jeffers. More than 4,000 out of 8,000 students chose that book the year it was offered.
And the least favorite books for the celebrity readers, according to Jorgensen, are those about dinosaurs.
"They really hate it when there is a dinosaur book on the list, because first graders know all of those dinosaur names and they can be a little more challenging for the grownups,"Jorgensen recalled.
Lisa Scroggins, director of Natrona County Library, wrote Jorgensen's nomination for the award. Co-chairs of the Clinic Board presenting the award are Sen. Jeff Wasserburger and Judy Catchpole, former state superintendent of public instruction.
