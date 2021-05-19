Joshua's Storehouse summer block party to kick off summer, drum up donations

Joshua’s Storehouse is throwing a block party on Saturday, and everyone’s invited.

After a year that tightened many people’s wallets and brought almost three times more people than usual to the storehouse, Executive Director Kody Allen says the organization needs a boost in donations to keep serving the Casper area.

That’s where the inaugural Joshua’s First Days of Summer Block Party comes in. The event, which is set to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, will include $2 plates of food, an arts and crafts silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, cake walks and opportunities to donate directly.

“It’s going to be our biggest fundraiser in a very long time,” Allen said. “Anybody that makes a donation throughout the day will get to put their handprints in paint on our back wall, to forever be a part of Joshua’s.”

The organization, run largely by volunteers, gets around 95% of its funding from donations, and the rest from various grants. That means when donations went down during the pandemic, it became harder to meet the spike in need.