Joshua's Storehouse summer block party to kick off summer, drum up donations

Joshua’s Storehouse is throwing a block party on Saturday, and everyone’s invited.
After a year that tightened many people’s wallets and brought almost three times more people than usual to the storehouse, Executive Director Kody Allen says the organization needs a boost in donations to keep serving the Casper area.
That’s where the inaugural Joshua’s First Days of Summer Block Party comes in. The event, which is set to be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, will include $2 plates of food, an arts and crafts silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, cake walks and opportunities to donate directly.
“It’s going to be our biggest fundraiser in a very long time,” Allen said. “Anybody that makes a donation throughout the day will get to put their handprints in paint on our back wall, to forever be a part of Joshua’s.”
The organization, run largely by volunteers, gets around 95% of its funding from donations, and the rest from various grants. That means when donations went down during the pandemic, it became harder to meet the spike in need.
Joshua’s provides fresh and packaged food, baby essentials and hygienic products to those who need it on a daily basis. They also offer birthday baskets — which include cake mix, decorations and anything you need to celebrate — for anyone under 18 and breakfast food baskets available for kids out of school for the summer.
Allen said nowadays, the storehouse serves 50 or 60 families a day, and there’s no income requirement to pick up food. Since January of this year, Allen said they’ve helped feed around 6,000 families.
Saturday’s party will be held in the Joshua’s Storehouse parking lot, along with nearby lots loaned by the Salvation Army and Lisa Burridge & Associates Real Estate. The community is pitching in to make the event possible in other ways, too — Jonah and Hilltop banks are sponsors, Pepsi Co. is sending drinks and food and Albertson’s has donated food.
You can expect to find vendors selling everything from food to jewelry to furniture, Allen said. Not Your Mama’s Salsa will be slinging sauces from hot to mild, you can pick up some soaps from Schutt Bath House Soaps & More or snag baked goods from local bakers.
Live music will run for the whole event, and performers include local talents R.C. Sopr, Steve Manteleone, Leave It To Shiva, Todd Smith, Triangulum Peace and Chase Mangus.