Journey announces Casper show

Classic rock band Journey will perform in Casper in April, the Ford Wyoming Center announced Monday.

The show will be somewhat of a return for the band, who also performed at the venue -- then known as the Casper Events Center -- nearly 40 years ago.

The tour is a 50th-anniversary celebration for Journey, who produced massive hits with songs such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Any Way You Want It." The band will be visiting Casper as part of a 38-stop tour of North America.

The show was announced at a Monday morning press conference at the venue. Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco encouraged the community to come out and support the show. He also challenged Casper's business community to get in on the act with food specials or renaming drinks after the band.

"Anything we can do to make this moment that much more important," he said.

Journey will be joined at the Casper show by Toto, an act that, like Journey, had its heyday in the late 1970s and 1980s. Toto is perhaps known best for songs such as "Africa" and "Rosanna."

Casper was barely eligible for a stop on the tour. The band required venues to have 8,000 seats. The Ford Wyoming Center, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, seats 8,017, according to General Manager Brad Murphy.

Tickets for the April 11 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased online or at the venue ("like we did in 1983," Hopkins noted at the press conference).

Tickets start at $49.50 and go as high as $149.50.